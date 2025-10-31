Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates.

Lily Allen will play ‘West End Girl’ in full

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The first Lily Allen ticket prices have been confirmed for her upcoming 2026 UK tour dates.

The singer-songwriter will headline her first run of shows in seven years in support of her album West End Girl.

She will perform the acclaimed album in its entirety, which was released in October after a surprise announcement.

It marked her first release in seven years, following up 2018’s No Shame and she’s confirmed she’ll perform the album live in its tracklist order.

The LP features tracks including “Pussy Palace”, “Madeline”, and “Nonmonogamummy”, and was recorded across 16 days in Los Angeles.

The upcoming theatre tour is expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale this November. She’s stopping off in the likes of Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, and London.

You can find out everything we know so far about Lily Allen ticket prices for her UK tour below.

What are the Lily Allen ticket prices?

A number of venues have confirmed ticket prices for Lily Allen’s UK tour.

This includes the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, which says they’ll start at around £40 and go up to £85. While Manchester’s Aviva Studios says tickets will be priced at £45 / £55 / £75.

The official ticket price breakdowns for different sections in the venues are yet to be revealed. But this should give fans an idea of what to expect before tickets go on sale next week.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 7 November via:

To find out about presales taking place you can read our guide here.

2 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall – Ticketmaster

3 March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

5 March – Birmingham Symphony Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

7 March – Sheffield City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

8 March – Newcastle O2 City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

10 March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

11 March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

14 March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

15 March – Cambridge Corn Exchange – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

17 March – Bristol Beacon – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

18 March – Cardiff New Theatre – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

20 March – London Palladium – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

21 March – London Palladium – Ticketmaster / See Tickets