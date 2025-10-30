Lily Allen announces UK tour dates for 2026 in support of ‘West End Girl’

Lily Allen announces UK tour for 2026

Lily Allen has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on her first tour in seven years, with a run of shows in support of her album, West End Girl.

The tour will begin on 2 March in Glasgow, and head to the likes of Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, and Manchester.

It’ll continue with performances in Nottingham, Cambridge, Bristol, and Cardiff before finishing up with two nights at the London Palladium on 20-21 March.

The tour will be in support of her recently released fifth album, which was announced and released within the same week, and recorded over 16 days.

It features tracks including “Pussy Palace”, “Madeline”, “Nonmonogamummy”, “Beg for Me”, and “4chan Stan”, and focuses on her divorce from Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

The album has received acclaim from fans and critics, and will see the singer return to the albums chart after seven years.

She hasn’t toured since 2019 in support of her album, No Shame, and more recently appeared as a special guest with Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury and her O2 Arena sow.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale in November, and you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Lily Allen tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 7 November via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place for select venues from 10am on Wednesday, 5 November. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app.

Fans can sign up to an artist presale via the singer’s Instagram. You’ll need to do this before midnight on 3 November, and the presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday, 5 November. You’ll be sent a unique code/link to access it.

2 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall – Ticketmaster

3 March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

5 March – Birmingham Symphony Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

7 March – Sheffield City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

8 March – Newcastle O2 City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

10 March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

11 March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

14 March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

15 March – Cambridge Corn Exchange – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

17 March – Bristol Beacon – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

18 March – Cardiff New Theatre – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

20 March – London Palladium – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

21 March – London Palladium – Ticketmaster / See Tickets