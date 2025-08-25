Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

Fans were left fuming

Leeds Festival attendees were left shocked after one of the headliners abruptly ended his set 30 minutes early.

This year’s festival was held at Bramham Park past weekend, with credible headliners such as Hozier, Chappell Roan, The Kooks, and Bring Me the Horizon.

On Friday night (22 August), American rapper Travis Scott headlined the main stage.

The last time he played Leeds festival was back in 2018, so this year’s appearance marked his return after seven years.

Travis (34) began his set at 9.30 pm and was due to play a 24-song set, however, after just under an hour, the performance was cut short.

Attendees were given no explanation as to why he cut his set short.

“I love you so much. Goodbye,” he said through the mic before heading off stage, per Metro.

To no one’s surprise, the crowd was not pleased, and people could be heard booing when a message on the big screen popped up and read: “Respect our neighbours and leave quietly.”

Many fans took to social media to share their frustration.

“I think it’s a bit shocking that he’s just ended it like that,” one attendee told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I thought he was going out for an outfit change or something. I thought the show was good otherwise, but it was just a shame he ended so suddenly.”

Another added: “To keep people waiting so long to see you and then leave early. It’s a bit rude. I literally thought they were joking when they said it was over.”

Just hours after he left the stage, Travis posted about his performance on X, however, he didn’t address the fact that he cut his set short.

“Who got the overhead video of the intro of the set at Leeds. Champain and dumbo that was maddd wild,” he wrote.

Who got the over head video of the intro of the set at Leeds. Champain and dumbo that was maddd wild. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 22, 2025

Fans who were at the festival were quick to call him out in the comments.

One wrote: “Bro, why did you end 45 mins early,” Another said: “Any explanation as to why you cut the set 40 minutes early?”

One X user cut straight to the point and wrote: “Give me my money back.”

However, there is some speculation that he might have been forced to cut his set short after being hit by a pyrotechnic, which some fans captured on camera.

In a statement to Metro, a Reading and Leeds spokesperson said: “Headliners at Reading and Leeds have creative control over their performances in order to bring their full artistic vision to life. Travis Scott’s European exclusive, closing performance at Reading Festival will be another exhilarating headline show from one of the world’s most exciting artists.”

Back in 2021, Travis Scott was the subject of a massive controversy after 10 concertgoers died at his AstroWorld Festival in Houston, Texas, resulting in an array of lawsuits filed against him.

However, it was later ruled that Travis would not be indicted, and that ‘no single individual was criminally responsible’ for the incident.