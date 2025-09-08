Search icon

08th Sep 2025

Laufey ticket prices revealed for her UK and European arena tour dates

Jonny Yates

Laufey ticket prices revealed for her UK and European arena tour dates.

A number of venues have confirmed ticket prices

Laufey ticket prices have been revealed for her upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The singer-songwriter will take her A Matter of Time Tour to arena venues in early 2026, marking her biggest shows to date.

It’ll begin on 18 February in Zürich and head to the likes of Copenhagen, Berlin, Vienna, Brussels, Amsterdam, Dublin, and Paris.

She’ll then perform shows in the UK including Manchester’s Co-op Live on 4 March, and London’s O2 Arena on 8 March.

It’ll be in support of her recently released third studio album, A Matter of Time, which features singles “Silver Lining”, “Tough Luck”, and “Lover Girl”.

Tickets for her shows are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released, fans might wondering how much Laufey tickets will cost, and you can find out everything we know so far below.

What are the Laufey ticket prices?

A number of venues have confirmed the ticket prices for Laufey’s upcoming tour, which gives fans an idea of what to expect when they go on sale this week.

Tickets for her show in Amsterdam are priced from €62.83, while tickets for her show in Dublin are priced from €73.15.

The UK ticket prices are yet to be confirmed, but we should find out more as tickets are released during the presales.

When do Laufey tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Laufey’s tour dates go on general sale at 9am local time on Friday, 12 September via:

To find out about presales taking place, you can read our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

18 February – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

19 February – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

22 February – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

24 February – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets

26 February – Vienna, Stadthalle – tickets

28 February – Brussels, ING Arena – tickets

1 March – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

2 March – Paris, Adidas Arena – tickets

4 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

6 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

8 March – London, The O2 – tickets

14 March – Kópavogur, Kórinn Arena – tickets

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

By Joseph Loftus

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

Donald Trump

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

By Ava Keady

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

Great North Run

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

By Nina McLaughlin

