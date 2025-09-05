Search icon

05th Sep 2025

Laufey announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Laufey announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

The singer will headline arenas across the UK and Europe

Laufey has announced a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take the A Matter of Time Tour to arena venues across Europe next February and March.

It’ll begin on 18 February in Zürich and head to the likes of Copenhagen, Berlin, Vienna, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Paris.

She’ll then perform shows in the UK and Ireland, including Manchester’s Co-op Live, London’s O2 Arena, and Dublin’s 3Arena.

It’ll be in support of her recently released third studio album, A Matter of Time, which was released in August.

The LP features singles “Silver Lining”, “Tough Luck”, “Lover Girl” and “Snow White”, and reached the top 10 in the likes of the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

The artist previously announced the North American leg of the tour, which is set to begin on 15 September in Orlando.

The tour marks her first ever all-arena concert tour, which will see Laufey headline her biggest shows to date.

Ahead of Laufey tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Laufey tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Laufey’s tour dates go on general sale at 9am local time on Friday, 12 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up to an artist presale via the singer’s website here, just choose your preferred date and sign up via email. This will take place from 9am local time on Wednesday, 10 September and you’ll be sent details on how to access tickets early.

There will be other presales taking place across the week, including local venue, O2, and Live Nation and you can find out more info via your local listing below.

What are the tour dates?

18 February – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

19 February – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

22 February – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

24 February – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets

26 February – Vienna, Stadthalle – tickets

28 February – Brussels, ING Arena – tickets

1 March – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

2 March – Paris, Adidas Arena – tickets

4 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

6 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

8 March – London, The O2 – tickets

14 March – Kópavogur, Kórinn Arena – tickets

