Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

The Mayhem Ball Tour setlist is here
Lady Gaga has officially kicked off her much-anticipated Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is the setlist.
The pop icon is touring the globe with her latest tour, in support of the number one album Mayhem.
She debuted the outfits, staging, and setlist during the opening show in Las Vegas on 16 July, which marks her first tour in three years.
The jam-packed setlist featured classic hits “Poker Face”, “LoveGame”, “Bad Romance”, and “Paparazzi”, with the latter featuring a huge cape that turns rainbow-coloured during the number.
Lady Gaga’s cape turns rainbow-colored during a performance of ‘Paparazzi’ at the opening night of the Mayhem Ball Tour in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/6M2NYv89io— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025
Lady Gaga performs “Summerboy” for the first time since 2007 tonight in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/6ARPZDwmE9— Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 17, 2025
Fans can also expect to hear “Bloody Mary”, which found viral success after the release of Netflix series Wednesday, and “Summerboy” – for the first time since 2007.
The likes of “Abracadabra”, “Disease”, “Killah”, “Perfect Celebrity” and “How Bad Do U Want Me” all made appearances on the setlist.
The Mayhem Ball Tour will stop off across North America, with shows planned in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago and, Toronto into September.
She’ll then head to the UK with multiple shows in London and Manchester, before taking the tour across Europe including Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris.
Below you can find out everything you need to know about the Mayhem Ball Tour including the expected setlist, schedule and how to still get tickets.
What’s the setlist for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour?
This was the setlist during the tour’s opening show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, fans can expect a similar set across the tour:
- Bloody Mary
- Abracadabra
- Judas
- Scheiße
- Garden of Eden
- Poker Face
- Perfect Celebrity
- Disease
- Paparazzi
- LoveGame
- Alejandro
- The Beast
- Killah
- Zombieboy
- LoveDrug
- Applause
- Just Dance
- Shadow of a Man
- Kill for Love
- Summerboy
- Born This Way
- Million Reasons
- Shallow
- Die With a Smile
- Vanish Into You
- Bad Romance
- How Bad Do U Want Me
Can I still get Lady Gaga tickets?
There’s a number of other way to secure tickets ahead of the shows later this year.
This includes fan-to-fan resale sites like Twickets, which allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less. At the time of writing there’s low availability but closer to the shows more tickets will be listed by fans who can no longer attend.
You can sign up or log in and set up an alert for ‘Lady Gaga tickets’ so you’ll be notified by text or email when any tickets are listed for the Mayhem Ball Tour.
Other resale ticket sites for shows across the UK, Europe and North America include:
What are the tour dates?
18-19 July – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets
22 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets
24 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets
26 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets
28-29 July – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets
1-2 August – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets
6-7 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
9 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
22-23 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
26-27 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
31 August – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets
1 & 3 September – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets
6-7 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
10-11 September – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
13 September – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
15 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
17-18 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
29-30 September – London The O2 – tickets
2 & 4 October – London The O2 – tickets
7-8 October – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets
12-13 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets
15 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets
19-20 October – Milan, Unipol Arena – tickets
28-29 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
31 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
4-5 November – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets
9 November – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
11 November – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets
13-14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets
14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets
17-18 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
20 & 22 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
5-6 December – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium – tickets
9 December – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium – tickets
12-13 December – Sydney, Accor Stadium