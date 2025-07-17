Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

The Mayhem Ball Tour setlist is here

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Lady Gaga has officially kicked off her much-anticipated Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is the setlist.

The pop icon is touring the globe with her latest tour, in support of the number one album Mayhem.

She debuted the outfits, staging, and setlist during the opening show in Las Vegas on 16 July, which marks her first tour in three years.

The jam-packed setlist featured classic hits “Poker Face”, “LoveGame”, “Bad Romance”, and “Paparazzi”, with the latter featuring a huge cape that turns rainbow-coloured during the number.

Lady Gaga’s cape turns rainbow-colored during a performance of ‘Paparazzi’ at the opening night of the Mayhem Ball Tour in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/6M2NYv89io — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Lady Gaga performs “Summerboy” for the first time since 2007 tonight in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/6ARPZDwmE9 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 17, 2025

Fans can also expect to hear “Bloody Mary”, which found viral success after the release of Netflix series Wednesday, and “Summerboy” – for the first time since 2007.

The likes of “Abracadabra”, “Disease”, “Killah”, “Perfect Celebrity” and “How Bad Do U Want Me” all made appearances on the setlist.

The Mayhem Ball Tour will stop off across North America, with shows planned in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago and, Toronto into September.

She’ll then head to the UK with multiple shows in London and Manchester, before taking the tour across Europe including Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about the Mayhem Ball Tour including the expected setlist, schedule and how to still get tickets.

What’s the setlist for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour?

This was the setlist during the tour’s opening show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, fans can expect a similar set across the tour:

Bloody Mary

Abracadabra

Judas

Scheiße

Garden of Eden

Poker Face

Perfect Celebrity

Disease

Paparazzi

LoveGame

Alejandro

The Beast

Killah

Zombieboy

LoveDrug

Applause

Just Dance

Shadow of a Man

Kill for Love

Summerboy

Born This Way

Million Reasons

Shallow

Die With a Smile

Vanish Into You

Bad Romance

How Bad Do U Want Me

Can I still get Lady Gaga tickets?

There’s a number of other way to secure tickets ahead of the shows later this year.

This includes fan-to-fan resale sites like Twickets, which allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less. At the time of writing there’s low availability but closer to the shows more tickets will be listed by fans who can no longer attend.

You can sign up or log in and set up an alert for ‘Lady Gaga tickets’ so you’ll be notified by text or email when any tickets are listed for the Mayhem Ball Tour.

Other resale ticket sites for shows across the UK, Europe and North America include:

18-19 July – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets

22 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

24 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

26 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

28-29 July – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets

1-2 August – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets

6-7 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

9 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

22-23 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

26-27 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

31 August – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets

1 & 3 September – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets

6-7 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

10-11 September – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

13 September – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

15 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

17-18 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

29-30 September – London The O2 – tickets

2 & 4 October – London The O2 – tickets

7-8 October – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

12-13 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

15 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

19-20 October – Milan, Unipol Arena – tickets

28-29 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

31 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

4-5 November – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

9 November – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

11 November – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets

13-14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

17-18 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

20 & 22 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

5-6 December – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium – tickets

9 December – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium – tickets

12-13 December – Sydney, Accor Stadium