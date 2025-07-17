Search icon

Music

17th Jul 2025

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

Jonny Yates

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour.

The Mayhem Ball Tour setlist is here

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Lady Gaga has officially kicked off her much-anticipated Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is the setlist.

The pop icon is touring the globe with her latest tour, in support of the number one album Mayhem.

She debuted the outfits, staging, and setlist during the opening show in Las Vegas on 16 July, which marks her first tour in three years.

The jam-packed setlist featured classic hits “Poker Face”, “LoveGame”, “Bad Romance”, and “Paparazzi”, with the latter featuring a huge cape that turns rainbow-coloured during the number.

Fans can also expect to hear “Bloody Mary”, which found viral success after the release of Netflix series Wednesday, and “Summerboy” – for the first time since 2007.

The likes of “Abracadabra”, “Disease”, “Killah”, “Perfect Celebrity” and “How Bad Do U Want Me” all made appearances on the setlist.

The Mayhem Ball Tour will stop off across North America, with shows planned in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago and, Toronto into September.

She’ll then head to the UK with multiple shows in London and Manchester, before taking the tour across Europe including Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about the Mayhem Ball Tour including the expected setlist, schedule and how to still get tickets.

What’s the setlist for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour?

This was the setlist during the tour’s opening show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, fans can expect a similar set across the tour:

  • Bloody Mary
  • Abracadabra
  • Judas
  • Scheiße
  • Garden of Eden
  • Poker Face
  • Perfect Celebrity
  • Disease
  • Paparazzi
  • LoveGame
  • Alejandro
  • The Beast
  • Killah
  • Zombieboy
  • LoveDrug
  • Applause
  • Just Dance
  • Shadow of a Man
  • Kill for Love
  • Summerboy
  • Born This Way
  • Million Reasons
  • Shallow
  • Die With a Smile
  • Vanish Into You
  • Bad Romance
  • How Bad Do U Want Me

Can I still get Lady Gaga tickets?

There’s a number of other way to secure tickets ahead of the shows later this year.

This includes fan-to-fan resale sites like Twickets, which allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less. At the time of writing there’s low availability but closer to the shows more tickets will be listed by fans who can no longer attend.

You can sign up or log in and set up an alert for ‘Lady Gaga tickets’ so you’ll be notified by text or email when any tickets are listed for the Mayhem Ball Tour.

Other resale ticket sites for shows across the UK, Europe and North America include:

What are the tour dates?

18-19 July – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets

22 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

24 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

26 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

28-29 July – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets

1-2 August – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets

6-7 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

9 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

22-23 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

26-27 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

31 August – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets

1 & 3 September – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets

6-7 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

10-11 September – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

13 September – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

15 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

17-18 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

29-30 September – London The O2 – tickets

2 & 4 October – London The O2 – tickets

7-8 October – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

12-13 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

15 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

19-20 October – Milan, Unipol Arena – tickets

28-29 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

31 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

4-5 November – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

9 November – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

11 November – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets

13-14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

17-18 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

20 & 22 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

5-6 December – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium – tickets

9 December – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium – tickets

12-13 December – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Topics:

Affiliate,Lady Gaga,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

Fire

Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

By Harry Warner

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

Driving

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

By Ava Keady

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

Drug use

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

By Sammi Minion

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

News

Norwegian Olympic medallist Audun Grønvold dies after lightning strike

By Harry Warner

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

Alaska

American state rocked by 7.3 magnitude earthquake leaving residents scrambling to high ground

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

Alcohol

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

By Charlie Herbert

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories