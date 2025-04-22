Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Lady Gaga has announced new dates as part of the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon has added more shows to the much-anticipated tour, which kicks off in 2025.

She’ll now headline three nights at San Francisco’s Chase Centre on 22, 24 and 26 July as well as four nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The Mayhem Ball Tour will head to the LA venue on 28-29 July and 1-2 August.

The announcement follows up the news of the Mayhem Ball Tour, which is stopping off across North America, Europe and Australia.

The singer added extra dates in the likes of New York, London, Paris, Toronto, Las Vegas and Chicago due to huge demand for tickets.

It marks her first shows since the Chromatica Ball Tour and will be in support of her number one album, Mayhem.

The LP features singles “Abracadabra” and “Disease” and she recently performed tracks from it at Coachella for the first time.

Ahead of Lady Gaga tickets going on sale for her shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco you can find out everything you need to know below.

The singer has announced shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles as part of the Mayhem Ball Tour:

22 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

24 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

26 July – San Francisco, Chase Center – tickets

28 July – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets

29 July – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets

1 August – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets

2 August – Los Angeles, Kia Forum – tickets

When do Lady Gaga tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Lady Gaga’s shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles go on general sale at 12pm local time on Tuesday, 29 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up for a presale via Ticketmaster. You’ll need to sign up before 7am PT on Thursday, 24 April to access presale tickets.

This will then take place from 12pm local time on Monday, 28 April and you’ll be sent details via email on how to access it.

Other presales taking place across the week include a Citi Cardmember Presale and VIP packages presale from 12pm local time on Thursday, 24 April via Ticketmaster.

What’s the full Mayhem Ball Tour schedule?

The popstar previously announced shows in North America, Europe and Australia:

16 July – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets

18-19 July – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets

6-7 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

9 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

22-23 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

26-27 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

31 August – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets

1 & 3 September – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets

6-7 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

10-11 September – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

13 September – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

15 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

17-18 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

29-30 September – London The O2 – tickets

2 & 4 October – London The O2 – tickets

7-8 October – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

12-13 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

15 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

19-20 October – Milan, Unipol Arena – tickets

28-29 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

31 October – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

4-5 November – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

9 November – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

11 November – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets

13-14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

14 November – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

17-18 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

20 & 22 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

5-6 December – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium – tickets

9 December – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium – tickets

12-13 December – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Can I still get tickets?

There’s a number of other way to secure tickets ahead of the shows later this year.

This includes fan-to-fan resale sites like Twickets, which allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less. At the time of writing there’s low availability but closer to the shows more tickets will be listed by fans who can no longer attend.

You can sign up or log in and set up an alert for ‘Lady Gaga tickets’ so you’ll be notified by text or email when any tickets are listed for the Mayhem Ball Tour.

Other resale ticket sites for shows across the UK, Europe and North America include: