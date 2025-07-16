Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates.

Kneecap ticket prices for their UK tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Kneecap tickets prices have been confirmed for their upcoming UK tour dates.

The group will embark on their biggest ever run of shows this November, which kicks off in Bournemouth.

They’ll also head to the likes of Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow.

It’s part of their ongoing tour, which has seen them perform festival sets across Europe, ahead of a Wembley Arena show, and two nights at Dublin’s 3Arena later this year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale across the week, and they’re expected to be in high demand.

Ahead of them being released you can find out everything you need to know about ticket prices below.

What are Kneecap ticket prices for their UK tour?

During the presale it was confirmed that tickets for their Glasgow show will be priced between £53.60 – £64.95 for seats and standing.

While their Manchester date is priced at £40.75 as it’s a fully standing show. Tickets are expected to be a similar price across the run, with the majority of venues being fully standing.

They’ll go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 18 July via:

You can find out about presale tickets here.

18 September – London, Wembley Arena – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

14 November – Bournemouth, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

15 November – Liverpool, Blackstone Street Warehouse – Ticketmaster

17 November – Cardiff, Depot – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

18 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

20 November – Leeds, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

22 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

24 November – Sheffield, Octagon – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

27 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

29 November – Manchester, Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

30 November – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster