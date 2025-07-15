Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Kneecap announce huge UK tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Kneecap have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will play their “biggest run of shows ever” across Scotland, England and Wales this November.

It’ll begin on 14 November in Bournemouth and head to the likes of Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Newcastle, and Sheffield.

They’ll also headline shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena, as well as their previously announced Wembley Arena show.

They recently took to social media to announce their posters advertising the London show have been banned from the London Underground.

According to Kneecap their poster has been banned due to “widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public on account of the product or service being advertised the content or design of the advertisement, or by way of implication”.

The group have been very vocal about their support for Palestine, recently calling out the BBC and Keir Starmer during their huge set at Glastonbury.

This December they’re also playing two sold out shows at Dublin’s 3Arena, which mark some of their biggest shows to date.

Ahead of Kneecap tickets going on sale for their UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

They’ll go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 18 July via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday, 16 July. Fans can sign up for the presale link which will be sent via the group’s Whatsapp channel. To sign up head to the link in their bio on Instagram.

14 November – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

15 November – Liverpool, Blackstone Street Warehouse

17 November – Cardiff, Depot

18 November – Bristol, The Prospect Building

20 November – Leeds, O2 Academy

22 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

24 November – Sheffield, Octagon

27 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy

29 November – Manchester, Academy

30 November – Glasgow, OVO Hydro