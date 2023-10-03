Kanye West says Cardi B was brought in by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj

‘She has no idea what the f*** is going on’

Footage has resurfaced of everyone’s favourite conspiracy theorist rapper, Kanye West, making a number of accusations about Cardi B.

Kanye, who has made many controversial comments over the years, stated in an unreleased 2018 documentary that Cardi B was brought in by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj.

In the clip which has recently gone viral again, West claims that Cardi B’s rise to fame wasn’t a natural progression but something which was orchestrated by the mysterious faceless power-givers known as the Illuminati.

Kanye West calls Cardi B an “Industry Plant” and says she was brought in to replace Nicki Minaj by The Illuminati 👀 pic.twitter.com/kVxudthNWT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 3, 2023

More specifically, Kanye said: “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati. She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, ‘f**k them and get some money.”

Kanye also claimed that Cardi B was instated by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj before adding that Cardi B isn’t even aware of the reason behind her own success.

He said: “Now she doesn’t know what to do … and she has no idea what the f*** is going on.”

While to many, Kanye’s claims seem completely ludicrous, there are some examples of similar things occurring in what is known as an ‘industry plant’.

One such example, explained by Complex, reads: “To some, the term applies to artists who are plucked out of obscurity and given a new sound and aesthetic at the direction of their record label, then jammed down the throats of consumers through avenues like playlists and radio.”

It isn’t Ye’s wildest claim.

