Search icon

Music

23rd Sep 2025

How to get Iron Maiden tickets including presale for Knebworth Park

Jonny Yates

Iron Maiden will headline Knebworth

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Iron Maiden recently announced details of a huge headline show at Knebworth Park – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have added a UK date to their 2026 Run For Your Lives Tour, which will take place on 11 July.

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said: “We knew that we had to bring the Run For Your Lives show back to the UK again next summer as there was such a phenomenal demand for tickets this year but we wanted to do something a bit different especially as it would be hard to top the show at London Stadium!

“Well, we think that Knebworth is the solution – besides being a legendary venue for historic concerts over the years going right back to Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Stones and Queen – it also gives us the outdoor space and control to create something very special for our fans!”.

They’ll be joined by The Darkness, The HU, Airbourne, and The Almighty who will perform at the all-day event.

It follows up the announcement of their European tour, which includes shows in Bucharest, Hannover, Amsterdam, Milan, and Paris.

Ahead of Iron Maiden tickets going on sale for their huge Knebworth Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Iron Maiden tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on Saturday, 27 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

An Iron Maiden presale takes place from 12pm BST on Wednesday, 24 September. This is available to those signed up to the group’s fan club. You can sign up and find out more via the website here. If you’re already signed up then you’ll receive details on how to access it.

What about O2 Priority?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am BST on Thursday, 25 September. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app for those with accounts. If you’re an O2 or Virgin Media customer you’re eligible, so sign up or sign in via the app to access tickets early.

Are there any other presales available?

A Ticketmaster presale then takes place from 11am BST on Friday, 26 September. This is available to those who are signed up to Ticketmaster’s mailing list, and you’ll receive an email with a unique presale link.

What are the tour dates?

23 May – OAKA, Athens, Greece – tickets

26 May – Vasil Levski Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria – tickets

28 May – Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania – tickets

30 May – Národný Futbalový Štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia – tickets

2 June – Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hannover, Germany – tickets

10 June – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands – tickets

17 June – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy – tickets

22 June – Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France – tickets

28 June – Groupama Stadium, Décines, France – tickets

7 July – Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal – tickets

11 July – Knebworth Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

Topics:

Affiliate,Iron Maiden,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

Affiliate

Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

By JOE

This Oodie dupe helps ‘cut heating bills’ and it’s a fraction of the price

Affiliate

This Oodie dupe helps ‘cut heating bills’ and it’s a fraction of the price

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

Affiliate

My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

By Jonny Yates

Take That ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates

Affiliate

Take That ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Alex Warren ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alex Warren ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Kasabian announce Finsbury Park show for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Kasabian announce Finsbury Park show for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Take That announce UK and Ireland stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Take That announce UK and Ireland stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

News

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

By Harry Warner

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

NATO

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

By Nina McLaughlin

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

By Sammi Minion

Secret Service ‘dismantles imminent threat’ before Trump speech in New York

America

Secret Service ‘dismantles imminent threat’ before Trump speech in New York

By Harry Warner

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

By Harry Warner

‘I founded a women-only community – the secret to peace is no men’

Lifestyle

‘I founded a women-only community – the secret to peace is no men’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Train passengers baffled to find crab sat on its own seat heading to the seaside

Train passengers baffled to find crab sat on its own seat heading to the seaside

By JOE

Cricket legend Dickie Bird has died

News

Cricket legend Dickie Bird has died

By Sammi Minion

Arsenal star confirmed to be out for two months with injury

Football

Arsenal star confirmed to be out for two months with injury

By Sammi Minion

Expert reveals the top signs that expose someone as a liar

Liar

Expert reveals the top signs that expose someone as a liar

By JOE

Nearly one in ten Brits cook pizza in the toaster

Food

Nearly one in ten Brits cook pizza in the toaster

By JOE

Ex-Arsenal prospect in coma after head collision with wall during match

Arsenal

Ex-Arsenal prospect in coma after head collision with wall during match

By Colmán Stanley

Load more stories