How to get Iron Maiden tickets including presale for Knebworth Park

Iron Maiden will headline Knebworth

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Iron Maiden recently announced details of a huge headline show at Knebworth Park – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have added a UK date to their 2026 Run For Your Lives Tour, which will take place on 11 July.

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said: “We knew that we had to bring the Run For Your Lives show back to the UK again next summer as there was such a phenomenal demand for tickets this year but we wanted to do something a bit different especially as it would be hard to top the show at London Stadium!

“Well, we think that Knebworth is the solution – besides being a legendary venue for historic concerts over the years going right back to Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Stones and Queen – it also gives us the outdoor space and control to create something very special for our fans!”.

They’ll be joined by The Darkness, The HU, Airbourne, and The Almighty who will perform at the all-day event.

It follows up the announcement of their European tour, which includes shows in Bucharest, Hannover, Amsterdam, Milan, and Paris.

Ahead of Iron Maiden tickets going on sale for their huge Knebworth Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Iron Maiden tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on Saturday, 27 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

An Iron Maiden presale takes place from 12pm BST on Wednesday, 24 September. This is available to those signed up to the group’s fan club. You can sign up and find out more via the website here. If you’re already signed up then you’ll receive details on how to access it.

What about O2 Priority?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am BST on Thursday, 25 September. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app for those with accounts. If you’re an O2 or Virgin Media customer you’re eligible, so sign up or sign in via the app to access tickets early.

Are there any other presales available?

A Ticketmaster presale then takes place from 11am BST on Friday, 26 September. This is available to those who are signed up to Ticketmaster’s mailing list, and you’ll receive an email with a unique presale link.

23 May – OAKA, Athens, Greece – tickets

26 May – Vasil Levski Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria – tickets

28 May – Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania – tickets

30 May – Národný Futbalový Štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia – tickets

2 June – Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hannover, Germany – tickets

10 June – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands – tickets

17 June – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy – tickets

22 June – Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France – tickets

28 June – Groupama Stadium, Décines, France – tickets

7 July – Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal – tickets

11 July – Knebworth Park – Ticketmaster / AXS