Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Iron Maiden have announced details of a 2026 European tour – and teased a huge UK headline show.

The upcoming gigs will see the group extend their 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives Tour, which came to the continent earlier this year.

The run will begin on 23 May in Athens, and head to the likes of Sofia, Bucharest, Bratislava, and Hannover.

Other dates confirmed include Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Décines, and Lisbon, and will finish up with a date in London on 11 July.

Details of the final show in London will be revealed soon, including a venue, which is expected to be a stadium in the capital.

The group said: “The fans have been amazing, the set list is perfect for the 50th Anniversary, the show is arguably our best ever and ticket demand was incredible with pretty much everywhere sold out and over a million fans attending.

“So we all thought we should play some more shows in Europe before heading out to other parts of the world later in the year.”

The previous dates on the tour saw the band perform songs exclusively from the acclaimed first seven albums, which fans can expect in 2026.

Ahead of Iron Maiden tickets going on sale for their European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Iron Maiden tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the European shows from 10am local time on Friday, 26 September via:

For tickets to other shows you can check your local listing below. While details of the UK venue and tickets will be released soon.

Can I get presale tickets?

The group said on their website that: “Iron Maiden Fan Club presales will take place next week – details to follow.”

You can check out their official website here for more details.

23 May – OAKA, Athens, Greece – tickets

26 May – Vasil Levski Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria – tickets

28 May – Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania – tickets

30 May – Národný Futbalový Štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia – tickets

2 June – Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hannover, Germany – tickets

10 June – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands – tickets

17 June – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy – tickets

22 June – Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France – tickets

28 June – Groupama Stadium, Décines, France – tickets

7 July – Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal – tickets

11 July– UK Headline show – Details TBA