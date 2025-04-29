Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their UK arena shows
Haim ticket prices for their 2025 I Quit Tour have been confirmed – and this is everything you need to know.
The group announced details of the tour, which includes a full UK arena run earlier this week.
It’ll be in support of their upcoming fourth album, I Quit, which is due for release on 20 June.
Their UK arena tour dates begin on 24 October in Nottingham and includes Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester and Glasgow.
While the North American leg begins on 4 September in Philadelphia and wraps up on 11 October in Santa Barbara.
The LP marks their first in five years, while the tour will mark their first headline shows in a number of years, so tickets are expected to be in high demand.
A number of Haim ticket prices have been confirmed by venues and you can find out everything you need to know below.
What are Haim’s ticket prices for their 2025 tour?
It’s been confirmed that UK ticket prices are between the following:
- £42.25 – £87.65
The arenas will feature a general admission standing section and tiered seating. It’s not yet known how much the sections will be, but this will be confirmed during the presales.
While prices for the US and Canada shows are yet to be revealed.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 2 May via:
- ticketmaster.co.uk
- axs.com/uk
- ticketmaster.com
- seatunique.com (hospitality tickets)
For presale information you can read our guide here.
What are the tour dates?
27 June – Scenic Stage Arena, Dreamland Margate – tickets
4 September – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann – tickets
5 September – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs – tickets
6 September – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
8 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
9 September – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl – tickets
10 September – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – tickets
12 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
13 September – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club – tickets
14 September – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets
17 September – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater – tickets
18 September – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater – tickets
20 September – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports – tickets
23 September – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre – tickets
25 September – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory – tickets
26 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets
28 September – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn – tickets
30 September – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
3 October – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – tickets
4 October – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair – tickets
7 October – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets
9 October – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
10 October – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – tickets
11 October – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl – tickets
24 October – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – tickets
25 October – Utilita Arena, Cardiff – tickets
26 October – Brighton Centre – tickets
28 October – O2 Arena, London – tickets
30 October – Co-op Live, Manchester – tickets
31 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – tickets