Search icon

Music

29th Apr 2025

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

Jonny Yates

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their UK arena shows

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Haim ticket prices for their 2025 I Quit Tour have been confirmed – and this is everything you need to know.

The group announced details of the tour, which includes a full UK arena run earlier this week.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming fourth album, I Quit, which is due for release on 20 June.

Their UK arena tour dates begin on 24 October in Nottingham and includes Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

While the North American leg begins on 4 September in Philadelphia and wraps up on 11 October in Santa Barbara.

The LP marks their first in five years, while the tour will mark their first headline shows in a number of years, so tickets are expected to be in high demand.

A number of Haim ticket prices have been confirmed by venues and you can find out everything you need to know below.

What are Haim’s ticket prices for their 2025 tour?

It’s been confirmed that UK ticket prices are between the following:

  • £42.25 – £87.65

The arenas will feature a general admission standing section and tiered seating. It’s not yet known how much the sections will be, but this will be confirmed during the presales.

While prices for the US and Canada shows are yet to be revealed.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 2 May via:

For presale information you can read our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

27 June – Scenic Stage Arena, Dreamland Margate – tickets

4 September – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann – tickets

5 September – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs – tickets

6 September – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

8 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

9 September – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl – tickets

10 September – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – tickets

12 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

13 September – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club – tickets

14 September – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets

17 September – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater – tickets

18 September – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater – tickets

20 September – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports – tickets

23 September – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre – tickets

25 September – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory – tickets

26 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets

28 September – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn – tickets

30 September – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3 October – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – tickets

4 October – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair – tickets

7 October – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets

9 October – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

10 October – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – tickets

11 October – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl – tickets

24 October – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – tickets

25 October – Utilita Arena, Cardiff – tickets

26 October – Brighton Centre – tickets

28 October – O2 Arena, London – tickets

30 October – Co-op Live, Manchester – tickets

31 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,haim,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

Affiliate

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

Arsenal vs PSG betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Arsenal vs PSG betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Affiliate

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

Film

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

By Dan Seddon

Noel Gallagher provides update on Oasis tour after meeting with Liam

Enterntainment

Noel Gallagher provides update on Oasis tour after meeting with Liam

By Joseph Loftus

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

By JOE

Trans former judge to challenge gender ruling at European court

Court

Trans former judge to challenge gender ruling at European court

By Dan Seddon

Elon Musk’s secret plan to father 5,000 children revealed in alleged texts

Elon Musk’s secret plan to father 5,000 children revealed in alleged texts

By Ava Keady

Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

By Ava Keady

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

Russia

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

By Dan Seddon

A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

By Ava Keady

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

Cars

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

By Dan Seddon

Netflix has just added one of the best horror movies of recent years

Horror

Netflix has just added one of the best horror movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just quietly added one of the decade’s very best movies

Netflix

Netflix has just quietly added one of the decade’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

By Joseph Loftus

One of the BBC’s best recent thriller shows gets hopeful season 2 update

BBC

One of the BBC’s best recent thriller shows gets hopeful season 2 update

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories