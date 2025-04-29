Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their UK arena shows

Haim ticket prices for their 2025 I Quit Tour have been confirmed – and this is everything you need to know.

The group announced details of the tour, which includes a full UK arena run earlier this week.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming fourth album, I Quit, which is due for release on 20 June.

Their UK arena tour dates begin on 24 October in Nottingham and includes Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

While the North American leg begins on 4 September in Philadelphia and wraps up on 11 October in Santa Barbara.

The LP marks their first in five years, while the tour will mark their first headline shows in a number of years, so tickets are expected to be in high demand.

A number of Haim ticket prices have been confirmed by venues and you can find out everything you need to know below.

What are Haim’s ticket prices for their 2025 tour?

It’s been confirmed that UK ticket prices are between the following:

£42.25 – £87.65

The arenas will feature a general admission standing section and tiered seating. It’s not yet known how much the sections will be, but this will be confirmed during the presales.

While prices for the US and Canada shows are yet to be revealed.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 2 May via:

For presale information you can read our guide here.

27 June – Scenic Stage Arena, Dreamland Margate – tickets

4 September – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann – tickets

5 September – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs – tickets

6 September – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

8 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

9 September – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl – tickets

10 September – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – tickets

12 September – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

13 September – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club – tickets

14 September – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets

17 September – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater – tickets

18 September – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater – tickets

20 September – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports – tickets

23 September – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre – tickets

25 September – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory – tickets

26 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets

28 September – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn – tickets

30 September – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3 October – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – tickets

4 October – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair – tickets

7 October – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets

9 October – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – tickets

10 October – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – tickets

11 October – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl – tickets

24 October – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – tickets

25 October – Utilita Arena, Cardiff – tickets

26 October – Brighton Centre – tickets

28 October – O2 Arena, London – tickets

30 October – Co-op Live, Manchester – tickets

31 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – tickets