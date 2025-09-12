Search icon

12th Sep 2025

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Jonny Yates

Gorillaz are going on tour in 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Gorillaz ticket prices have been confirmed for their upcoming 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates.

The group recently announced details of a headline tour in support of their upcoming album ‘The Mountain’.

It’ll begin on 21 March in Manchester, and head to the likes of Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, and Liverpool.

They’ll also headline arena shows in Belfast and Dublin, as well as London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming 12th studio album, which features lead single “The Happy Dictator”.

Fans can also expect to hear material from their back catalogue including “Dare”, “Clint Eastwood”, “On Melancholy Hill” and “Last Living Souls”.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand for their first tour in a number of years.

Ahead of them going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know about Gorillaz ticket prices below.

What are the Gorillaz ticket prices?

The first venue has confirmed ticket prices for the group’s upcoming tour.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow says that standard tickets will be priced between £87.65 – £99.00.

It’s been confirmed that venues will feature a general admission standing section and tiered seats, but at the time of writing we don’t know the ticket price breakdown for each section.

While the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show will include a gold circle standing section at the front, and a general admission standing section.

And tickets for their show in Dublin are confirmed to be priced from €84.25.

When do Gorillaz tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 11am on Friday, 19 September via:

You can find out how to get presale tickets for Gorillaz in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

21 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

22 March – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVEv

24 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

25 March – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – tickets

27 March – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

28 March – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

29 March – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

31 March – Belfast, The SSE Arena – tickets

1 April – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

20 June – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

