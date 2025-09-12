Search icon

Music

12th Sep 2025

Gorillaz announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Gorillaz announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

The group have announced a new album

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Gorillaz have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline shows across 2026 in support of their upcoming album, The Mountain.

It’ll begin on 21 March in Manchester, and head to the likes of Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, and Liverpool.

They’ll also headline two nights in Ireland, with shows in Belfast and Dublin confirmed.

Plus during the summer Gorillaz will perform a huge London show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 June.

The news comes after the Damon Albarn-led animated band debuted their upcoming ninth LP during the final of four gigs at London’s Copper Box Arena earlier this month.

The sold-out residency shows saw them perform albums including Demon Days and Plastic Beach in full, as well as the new album.

They’ve now confirmed the album will be released on 20 March on their own label KONG, and features single “The Happy Dictator”.

It’s also confirmed to feature artists including Idles, Johnny Marr, Bobby Womack, and Jalen Ngonda.

Ahead of Gorillaz tickets going on sale for their UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Gorillaz tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 11am on Friday, 19 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 11am on Wednesday, 17 September. You can sign up via the group’s website here. Just choose your preferred date and enter your email, you’ll then be sent a unique link/code via email to access the presale.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 11am on Wednesday, 17 September. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app.

Plus venue presales begin from 11am on Thursday, 18 September. You can check your local listing below for more details.

What are the tour dates?

21 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

22 March – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVEv

24 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

25 March – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – tickets

27 March – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

28 March – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

29 March – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

31 March – Belfast, The SSE Arena – tickets

1 April – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

20 June – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Gorillaz,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Affiliate

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

Affiliate

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

The Weeknd announces extra tour dates and tickets for 2026 including Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces extra tour dates and tickets for 2026 including Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

System of a Down announce UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

System of a Down announce UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

Affiliate

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

By Jonny Yates

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

Army

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

By Sammi Minion

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

David Jason

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

flag

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

By JOE

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

America

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

By Harry Warner

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

America

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

By Harry Warner

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

Fantasy Premier League

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

By Sammi Minion

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

Champions League

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

By Sammi Minion

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

News

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories