Gorillaz announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

The group have announced a new album

Gorillaz have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline shows across 2026 in support of their upcoming album, The Mountain.

It’ll begin on 21 March in Manchester, and head to the likes of Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, and Liverpool.

They’ll also headline two nights in Ireland, with shows in Belfast and Dublin confirmed.

Plus during the summer Gorillaz will perform a huge London show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 June.

The news comes after the Damon Albarn-led animated band debuted their upcoming ninth LP during the final of four gigs at London’s Copper Box Arena earlier this month.

The sold-out residency shows saw them perform albums including Demon Days and Plastic Beach in full, as well as the new album.

They’ve now confirmed the album will be released on 20 March on their own label KONG, and features single “The Happy Dictator”.

It’s also confirmed to feature artists including Idles, Johnny Marr, Bobby Womack, and Jalen Ngonda.

Ahead of Gorillaz tickets going on sale for their UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Gorillaz tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 11am on Friday, 19 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 11am on Wednesday, 17 September. You can sign up via the group’s website here. Just choose your preferred date and enter your email, you’ll then be sent a unique link/code via email to access the presale.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 11am on Wednesday, 17 September. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app.

Plus venue presales begin from 11am on Thursday, 18 September. You can check your local listing below for more details.

21 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

22 March – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVEv

24 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

25 March – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – tickets

27 March – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

28 March – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

29 March – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

31 March – Belfast, The SSE Arena – tickets

1 April – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

20 June – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets