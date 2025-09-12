Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

BST Hyde Park ticket prices confirmed

Garth Brooks ticket prices have been confirmed for his headline show at BST Hyde Park.

The country star will perform his first show in the UK for 30 years next summer on Saturday, 28 June.

He’ll be joined by a full lineup of artists, who will be announced by the festival in the coming months.

He’s not performed a show in the UK since 1998, and fans can expect to hear tracks from his extensive back catalogue.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand as fans have a rare chance to catch the singer live outside of the US.

If you’re after tickets for Brooks’ headline show at Hyde Park, then you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

How much are Garth Brooks tickets for BST Hyde Park?

Following the announcement that the country star will headline the London festival next summer, organisers have confirmed the ticket prices.

The first release of tickets are priced at the following:

General Admission – from £84.95

Child 2-9Yrs + Guardian – from £74.95

Primary Entry – from £109.95

Ground Level Viewing Area – from £84.95

Viewing Platform – from £84.95

Gold Circle – from £179.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – from £229.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway – from £399.95

Seat Unique VIP Terrace – from £229.95

Ultimate Seat Unique VIP Terrace – from £229.95

Diamond VIP Experience – from £229.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – from £399.95

Official Premium Ticket & Hotel Experiences – from £279

Great Oak Roof Garden – from £699

It’s likely that tickets will increase as tickets are snapped up by fans, with first release, second tier, third tier etc. being released during the on-sale dates.

When do Garth Brooks tickets go on sale for BST Hyde Park?

They go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, 18 September via:

An American Express presale is now taking place on both Ticketmaster and AXS for Amex card holders.

Fans can also sign up to a BST presale on the website here by 9:59pm on Monday, 15 September. This will then take place from 10am on Tuesday, 16 September and you’ll receive an email with a link to access it.

What’s the BST Hyde Park lineup for 2026?

27 June – Garth Brooks / more tba

