Search icon

Music

12th Sep 2025

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

Jonny Yates

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

BST Hyde Park ticket prices confirmed

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Garth Brooks ticket prices have been confirmed for his headline show at BST Hyde Park.

The country star will perform his first show in the UK for 30 years next summer on Saturday, 28 June.

He’ll be joined by a full lineup of artists, who will be announced by the festival in the coming months.

He’s not performed a show in the UK since 1998, and fans can expect to hear tracks from his extensive back catalogue.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand as fans have a rare chance to catch the singer live outside of the US.

If you’re after tickets for Brooks’ headline show at Hyde Park, then you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

How much are Garth Brooks tickets for BST Hyde Park?

Following the announcement that the country star will headline the London festival next summer, organisers have confirmed the ticket prices.

The first release of tickets are priced at the following:

  • General Admission – from £84.95
  • Child 2-9Yrs + Guardian – from £74.95
  • Primary Entry – from £109.95
  • Ground Level Viewing Area – from £84.95
  • Viewing Platform – from £84.95
  • Gold Circle – from £179.95
  • Gold VIP HydeAway – from £229.95
  • Ultimate VIP HydeAway – from £399.95
  • Seat Unique VIP Terrace – from £229.95
  • Ultimate Seat Unique VIP Terrace – from £229.95
  • Diamond VIP Experience – from £229.95
  • Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – from £399.95
  • Official Premium Ticket & Hotel Experiences – from £279
  • Great Oak Roof Garden – from £699

It’s likely that tickets will increase as tickets are snapped up by fans, with first release, second tier, third tier etc. being released during the on-sale dates.

When do Garth Brooks tickets go on sale for BST Hyde Park?

They go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, 18 September via:

An American Express presale is now taking place on both Ticketmaster and AXS for Amex card holders.

Fans can also sign up to a BST presale on the website here by 9:59pm on Monday, 15 September. This will then take place from 10am on Tuesday, 16 September and you’ll receive an email with a link to access it.

What’s the BST Hyde Park lineup for 2026?

27 June – Garth Brooks / more tba

Topics:

Affiliate,Garth Brooks,Hyde Park,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

Affiliate

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

By Jonny Yates

This popular tablet that rivals Apple’s iPad is available for under £150

Affiliate

This popular tablet that rivals Apple’s iPad is available for under £150

By Jonny Yates

BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Gorillaz announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Gorillaz announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

The Weeknd announces extra tour dates and tickets for 2026 including Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces extra tour dates and tickets for 2026 including Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

System of a Down announce UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

System of a Down announce UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

Affiliate

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

By Jonny Yates

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

flag

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

By JOE

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

America

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

By Harry Warner

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

America

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

By Harry Warner

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

Fantasy Premier League

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

By Sammi Minion

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

Champions League

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

By Sammi Minion

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

News

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The key stats you should know to help you watch this weekend’s footballing action

The key stats you should know to help you watch this weekend’s footballing action

By JOE

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect named as officials release statement

America

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect named as officials release statement

By Harry Warner

Boyfriend of Ukrainian woman killed on train slams judge for letting suspect free

Charlotte

Boyfriend of Ukrainian woman killed on train slams judge for letting suspect free

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump says ‘I think we have him’ in hunt for Charlie Kirk killer

America

Donald Trump says ‘I think we have him’ in hunt for Charlie Kirk killer

By Joseph Loftus

Most Brits reject Nigel Farage’s plans and remain in favour of NHS system

Farage

Most Brits reject Nigel Farage’s plans and remain in favour of NHS system

By Ava Keady

Iconic American food chain beloved by celebrities to open first site in UK

Food

Iconic American food chain beloved by celebrities to open first site in UK

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories