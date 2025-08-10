Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

“I didn’t want to share my dad with the whole world”

Musical icon Freddie Mercury fathered a secret daughter with his friend’s wife, and now she’s opened up about him 34 years after his death.

Referred to as ‘B’, the medical professional spoke to MailOnline ahead of the release of a tell-all book titled Love, Freddie.

“I didn’t want to share my dad with the whole world,” she began. “After his death, I had to learn to live with the attacks against him, the misrepresentations of him, and with the feeling that my Dad now belonged to everyone.

“I cried and mourned my Dad, while fans all around the world mourned Freddie. When you are 15 years old. it’s not easy.”

B claims to have been raised by another family, with only members of Mercury’s rock band Queen and his partner Mary Austin aware of her existence.

“I had to become an adult without him, and live all the structuring moments and events without his support,” the woman continued in a statement.

“For 30 years I had to build my life and family without him and accept that he wouldn’t be there to share the happy moments with us. For 30 years, while the rest of the world was reinterpreting Mercury’s life, his music and all that he had been, I needed to have my Dad just for me and my family. How could I have spoken before?”

This comes after Austin, who inherited the lion’s share of Mercury’s fortune, questioned the veracity of B’s story.

Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen performing at a concert on January 01, 1986 in London, England. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, B came forward for the first time via a series of handwritten letters published by Lesley-Ann Jones.

In them, she recalled cultivating a “very close and loving relationship” with the famous singer.

“He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession,” said B.

His apparent daughter even went as far as to take a DNA test to prove that Mercury was her biological dad.

Posting on X, she previously wrote: “To those ‘demanding’ to see proof of a DNA test, otherwise they won’t believe it – please rest assured that the requisite verification was obtained, legal teams have been involved, but that such measures are private and not shared publicly.”