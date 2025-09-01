Search icon

01st Sep 2025

Florence and the Machine ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Florence and the Machine ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates.

Ticket prices have been confirmed for the 2026 tour

Florence and the Machine ticket prices have been confirmed for her upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The singer will embark on the Everybody Scream Tour in 2026 in support of her upcoming album of the same name.

The arena tour is set to begin on 6 February in Belfast, with shows scheduled for Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, London, and Manchester.

She’ll then take the tour to Europe with dates in the likes of Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Vienna, Krakow, and Berlin.

Fans can expect to hear material from her sixth studio album, including the title track, which is due for release on 31 October.

It’ll mark her first tour in three years, following up the Dance Fever Tour, with tickets expected to be in high demand.

Ahead of Florence and the Machine tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

What are the Florence and the Machine ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for her UK tour dates will be priced between £56.06 – £175.20.

The ticket breakdown for seated, standing and VIP tickets is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll update this once announced.

While tickets for her show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam are priced from €42.06, so fans can expect a similar price mark across the European run.

When do tickets go on sale?

Florence and the Machine tickets for her UK tour dates go on general sale at 10am BST on Friday, 5 September via:

For her European tour dates, fans can get tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 5 September via:

You can find out about how to access presale tickets in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

6 February – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

8 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

9 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

11 February – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

13 February – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

14 February – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets

16 February – London, O2 Arena – tickets

17 February – London, O2 Arena – tickets

20 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

22 February – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

23 February – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets

25 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

26 February – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

2 March – Vienna, Stadthalle – tickets

4 March – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

5 March – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

7 March – Krakow, Tauron Arena – tickets

9 March – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

