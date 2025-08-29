Search icon

Music

29th Aug 2025

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Jonny Yates

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

The ‘Everybody Scream Tour’ will head to venues in early 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Florence and the Machine has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will embark on the Everybody Scream Tour in 2026 in support of her upcoming album of the same name.

It’ll begin on 6 February in Belfast, with arena shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, London, and Manchester.

She’ll then take the tour to Europe with dates in the likes of Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Vienna, Krakow, and Berlin.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, which is due for release on 31 October and marks her first in three years.

The LP features the lead single and title track, which was co-written by Florence Welch and singer-songwriter Mitski.

Ahead of Florence and the Machine tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Florence and the Machine tickets go on sale?

Tickets for her UK tour dates go on general sale at 10am BST on Friday, 5 September via:

For her European tour dates, fans can get tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 5 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a presale takes place from 10am local time on Wednesday, 3 September. This can be accessed by pre-ordering the album from the official store here.

You’ll need to do this before 5pm BST on Monday, 1 September to receive a presale code and link. You’ll be sent this by 5pm BST on Tuesday, 2 September, so check your inbox.

What are the tour dates?

6 February – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

8 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

9 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

11 February – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

13 February – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

14 February – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets

16 February – London, O2 Arena – tickets

17 February – London, O2 Arena – tickets

20 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

22 February – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

23 February – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets

25 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

26 February – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

2 March – Vienna, Stadthalle – tickets

4 March – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

5 March – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

7 March – Krakow, Tauron Arena – tickets

9 March – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Florence + The Machine,Florence And The Machine,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

The Ninja device that’s actually better than an air fryer

Affiliate

The Ninja device that’s actually better than an air fryer

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By JOE

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

Affiliate

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

By Jonny Yates

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

Affiliate

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

By Jonny Yates

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

Affiliate

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

By Jonny Yates

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

Affiliate

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

By Jonny Yates

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

sensitive

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

By Joseph Loftus

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

By Harry Warner

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

celebrity

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 466

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 466

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

Football

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

By Sammi Minion

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

Football

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

By Harry Warner

Mum wins £3.5k payout after police laugh at her sex toys during raid

police raid

Mum wins £3.5k payout after police laugh at her sex toys during raid

By JOE

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

By Sammi Minion

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

Football

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

By Sammi Minion

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

Chris Froome

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories