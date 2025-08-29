Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

The ‘Everybody Scream Tour’ will head to venues in early 2026

Florence and the Machine has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will embark on the Everybody Scream Tour in 2026 in support of her upcoming album of the same name.

It’ll begin on 6 February in Belfast, with arena shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, London, and Manchester.

She’ll then take the tour to Europe with dates in the likes of Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Vienna, Krakow, and Berlin.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, which is due for release on 31 October and marks her first in three years.

The LP features the lead single and title track, which was co-written by Florence Welch and singer-songwriter Mitski.

Ahead of Florence and the Machine tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Florence and the Machine tickets go on sale?

Tickets for her UK tour dates go on general sale at 10am BST on Friday, 5 September via:

For her European tour dates, fans can get tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 5 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a presale takes place from 10am local time on Wednesday, 3 September. This can be accessed by pre-ordering the album from the official store here.

You’ll need to do this before 5pm BST on Monday, 1 September to receive a presale code and link. You’ll be sent this by 5pm BST on Tuesday, 2 September, so check your inbox.

6 February – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

8 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

9 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

11 February – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

13 February – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

14 February – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets

16 February – London, O2 Arena – tickets

17 February – London, O2 Arena – tickets

20 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

22 February – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

23 February – Antwerp, Sportpaleis – tickets

25 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

26 February – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets

2 March – Vienna, Stadthalle – tickets

4 March – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

5 March – Prague, O2 Arena – tickets

7 March – Krakow, Tauron Arena – tickets

9 March – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets