Music

15th Apr 2025

ENHYPEN announce 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

ENHYPEN announce 2025 world tour dates

ENHYPEN have announced details of a headline world tour for 2025 including dates in North America and Europe.

The K-pop group will take their ongoing Walk The Line Tour to arena and stadium venues this summer.

The newly announced run will begin on 6 August at New York’s UBS Arena before heading to Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles for a show at BMO Stadium on 16 August.

They’ll then head to Europe with arena shows in London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels and Berlin, finishing up in Paris on 3 September.

It’s in support of their second Korean-language studio album, Romance: Untold which was released in 2024.

It features singles including “XO (Only If You Say Yes)” and “No Doubt”, which appeared on the reissue.

The seven-piece kicked off their Walk The Line Tour in 2024 with two shows in October at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

They have since finished up shows across Japan across November to January in what was dubbed their “biggest dome tour to date”, performing to almost 200,000 fans.

Ahead of ENHYPEN tickets going on sale for their North America, UK and Europe shows you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do ENHYPEN tickets go on sale?

In the UK and Europe they go on general sale at 10am local time on 25 April via:

In the US tickets will go on general sale at 4pm local time on 25 April via:

Can I get a presale tickets?

An Engene membership presale takes place for all regions, with the European dates going on sale from 10am on 23 April and the US dates going on sale from 4pm on 23 April.

Fans can apply for an Engene membership to access the presale via Weverse.io.

In the UK an O2 Priority sale also takes place from 9:30am on Wednesday, 23 April. This can be accessed via the O2 app and priority.o2.co.uk.

What are the tour dates?

6 August – Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena – tickets

7 August – Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena – tickets

9 August – Chicago, Illinois, United Center – tickets

12 August – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center – tickets

13 August – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center – tickets

16 August – Los Angeles, California, BMO Stadium – tickets

22 August – London, United Kingdom, The O2 – tickets

25 August – Manchester, United Kingdom, AO Arena – tickets

28 August – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome – tickets

30 August – Brussels, Belgium, ING Arena – tickets

1 September – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena – tickets

3 September – Paris, France, Accor Arena – tickets

