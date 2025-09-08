Ed Sheeran ticket prices confirmed for his UK and European tour dates

Tickets prices confirmed for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Play’ tour

Ed Sheeran ticket prices have been revealed for his UK and European arena tour dates.

The singer will headline a short run of arena shows in support of his upcoming album, Play this December.

It’ll begin on 1 December in Paris and head to Munich, Coventry, Manchester and finish up in Dublin on 9 December.

Announcing the tour the singer said: “Coming to play some shows in Europe. these shows will be more intimate than a stadium show, obvz, but still will be incredible. i love playing these venues so much.”

The tour will be in support of his upcoming eighth studio album, which features singles including “Azizam”, “Old Phone”, “Sapphire”, and “A Little More”.

Tickets for his more intimate shows are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released, some venues have revealed the prices of tickets, and below you can find out everything we know so far.

What are the Ed Sheeran ticket prices?

A number of venues have confirmed ticket prices for Ed Sheeran’s show.

This includes Zenith in Paris, with tickets priced between €93.50 and €137.50, and Dublin’s 3Arena confirming that tickets will be priced from €91.25.

Ticket prices for the UK shows in Coventry and Manchester are yet to be announced, but fans can expect them to be similar to the European shows.

When do Ed Sheeran tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am local time on Thursday, 11 September via:

You can find out about presale tickets in our guide here.

1 December – Paris, Zenith – tickets

3 December – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

5 December – Coventry, Building Society Arena – tickets

7 December – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

9 December – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets