03rd Sep 2025

Ed Sheeran announces UK and European arena tour dates and ticket details

Jonny Yates

Ed Sheeran announces UK and European arena tour dates and ticket details

Ed Sheeran announces arena tour dates

Ed Sheeran has announced details of headline UK and European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed a short run of arena shows in support of his upcoming album, Play.

Announcing the tour the singer said: “Coming to play some shows in Europe. these shows will be more intimate than a stadium show, obvz, but still will be incredible. i love playing these venues so much.”

He will headline shows in Paris, Munich, Coventry, Manchester and Dublin this December as part of the tour.

The tour will begin at Zenith in Paris on 1 December, with shows planned for Building Society Arena on 5 December and Co-op Live on 7 December.

He’ll finish up the run with a night at Dublin’s 3Arena, which is scheduled to take place on 9 December.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming eighth studio album, Play, which is due for release on 12 September.

The album features singles including “Azizam”, “Old Phone”, “Sapphire”, and “A Little More” and marks his first in two years.

The tour also follows up his three huge hometown shows at Ipswich’s Portman Road this summer, as well as his ongoing +−=÷× Tour across Europe.

Tickets for the ‘intimate’ tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month, giving fans a rare chance to catch the singer in arena venues rather than stadiums.

Ahead of Ed Sheeran tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Ed Sheeran tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am local time on Thursday, 11 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order the album from Amazon here will receive presale access to tickets. You’ll need to pre-order the album before 7pm BST on Sunday, 7 September. You’ll then receive details via email on how to access tickets early in the presale, so check your inbox.

For the European shows fans can pre-order the album from his official store before 3pm BST on Monday, 8 September to access presale tickets.

What are the tour dates?

1 December – Paris, Zenith – tickets

3 December – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

5 December – Coventry, Building Society Arena – tickets

7 December – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

9 December – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

