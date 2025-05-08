Ticketmaster warning for Ed Sheeran’s Portman Road tickets as general sale begins

It’s his hometown gigs.

Ed Sheeran fans face a scramble for tickets for three hometown gigs at Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town.

Sheeran is part owner of the club and will perform three gigs at the club’s home ground on 11, 12 and 13 July this year and tickets will go on sale at 10am on 9 May on Ticketmaster here.

Ticketmaster has warned fans they will need to create an account here, connect a valid card and log in before joining the queue for the tickets.

Fans have already snapped up presale tickets to the gigs and all three dates are expected to sell out quickly. They include Ipswich Town season ticket holders have already had the chance to secure their seats and now the general public will get their turn.

There will be over 30,000 tickets available for each event, making nearly 90,000 tickets available across the three nights.

Tickets will cost £95 for the pitch and lower tier of the stadium, while upper tier tickets will cost between £45 and £125. There will also be Ticketmaster’s usual booking fees and a £3 transaction charge for every order.

Fans will be able to buy up to six tickets if they are lucky enough to get to the front of the Ticketmaster queueing system when the general sale goes live.

Ed Sheeran will be supported by Myles Smith and Tori Kelly on the first night, Busted and Dylan on the second night and James Blunt and Maisie Peters on the final night of the three-gig run.

Sheeran has already announced the title of his eighth studio album as Play – later confirmed for release on 12 September 2025 following two new singles, ‘Azizam’ and ‘Old Phone’. The Portman Road gigs are the first ones confirmed since he announced his new album.

