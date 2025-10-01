Search icon

01st Oct 2025

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Tickets go on sale this week

Doja Cat ticket prices have been revealed for her UK and European tour dates.

The artist will take her Ma Vie World Tour to arena venues across Europe next May and June.

It’s in support of her recently released fifth studio album, Vie, which features the likes of “Jealous Type” and “Gorgeous”.

The artist will begin the run on 19 May at Dublin’s 3Arena and head to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

She’ll then take the tour to mainland Europe, with shows scheduled for Lisbon, Lyon, Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Berlin, and Krakow.

It’ll mark one of her biggest tours to date, with shows also planned for Australia, Asia, South America, and North America across 2025 and 2026.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale across the week, and the prices have been revealed.

Ahead of Doja Cat tickets being released, you can find out everything you need to know below.

What are the Doja Cat ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that ticket prices for Doja Cat’s UK tour dates are priced between £52.45 – £133.05, with standing tickets priced at £99.95.

While her European shows are priced from €72.80, with standing tickets priced at €85.

When do Doja Cat tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Doja Cat tickets from 10am on Friday, 3 October via:

An artist presale is currently taking place for fans who signed up.

What are the tour dates?

19 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

21 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

23 May – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

26 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

29 May – London, O2 Arena – tickets

2 June – Lisbon

6 June – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

9 June – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

12 June – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

15 June – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

17 June – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

19 June – Krakow, TAURON Arena – tickets

