Doja Cat announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Doja Cat’s Ma Vie World Tour is heading to Europe

Doja Cat has announced details of the UK and European leg of her Ma Vie World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will begin the run on 19 May at Dublin’s 3Arena and head to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

She’ll then take the tour to mainland Europe, with shows scheduled for Lisbon, Lyon, Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Berlin, and Krakow.

It’s in support of her recently released fifth studio album, Vie, which features “Jealous Type” and “Gorgeous”.

Fans can also expect to hear some of her biggest hits including “Say So”, “Kiss Me More”, “Streets” and “Paint the Town Red”.

She recently announced the Asia and Oceania legs of the tour, which will stop off in Auckland, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul and Yokohama in late 2025.

In early 2026 she will perform shows in South America including Santiago, Lima and Mexico City, with a North American arena run scheduled for late 2026.



Ahead of Doja Cat tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Doja Cat tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Doja Cat tickets from 10am on Friday, 3 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans in the UK who order her album from the official store here before 7pm BST on Tuesday, 30 September will receive access to a presale. If you’ve previously purchased the album from the official store then you’ll automatically receive presale access.

This will then take place from 10am on Wednesday, 1 October and you’ll be sent a link via email to access it.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 1 October. This is available to O2 and Virgin Media customers and can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.

For other presales taking place including local venue presale, you can check your local listing below.

19 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

21 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

23 May – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

26 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

29 May – London, O2 Arena – tickets

2 June – Lisbon – tickets

6 June – Lyon, LDLC Arena – tickets

9 June – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

12 June – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

15 June – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

17 June – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

19 June – Krakow, TAURON Arena – tickets