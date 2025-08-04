Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

Doechii confirms world tour

Doechii has confirmed details of the Live From The Swamp Tour – and this is everything we know so far.

At the weekend she performed at Lollapalooza Chicago to thousands of fans, and revealed the tour at the end of her set.

She told the crowd, “I’m gonna be going on tour, my first world tour” and confirmed the title of the run.

Since then a website has been launched for the tour and fans can sign up to receive updates on news and tickets.

She’s now confirmed the North American leg of the tour, which begins on 14 October in Chicago and will head to the likes of Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, and Seattle.

Doechii announces she’s going on tour during her Lollapalooza set. pic.twitter.com/gDDkhhIgei — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 3, 2025

Ahead of the tour she’s scheduled perform a number of festival sets throughout the rest of 2025 including All Points East, Forwards, All Things Go and Austin City Limits.

The upcoming tour follows up her Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, which had a limited run across North America and Europe.

Her recent Lollapalooza set also saw the artist perform the likes of “NISSAN ALTIMA”, “Alter Ego” with special guest JT, “Persuasive”, “Anxiety” and “Denial Is A River”.

Earlier this year she won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for her second mixtape, Alligator Bits Never Heal.

The record received acclaim from critics and reached the top 10 on the US Billboard 200.

She’s since followed it up with tracks “Anxiety” and “Nosebleeds”, with more music likely to be released ahead of the upcoming tour.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about the Live From The Swamp Tour ahead of tickets going on sale.

The full tour schedule is yet to be announced as she confirmed on stage at Lollapalooza that it will be a world tour. But Doechii has officially confirmed the North American leg:

14 October – Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

17 October – Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum

19 October – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall

21 October – Washington, DC, The Anthem

23 October – Charlotte, NC, Bojangles Coliseum

27 October – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

29 October – Dallas, TX, Toyota Music Factory

31 October – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

3 November – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

5 November – San Diego, CA, Petco Park – Gallagher Square

7 November – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10 November – Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

When will tickets go on sale?

They’ll go on general sale at 10am local time on Monday, 11 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Fans can sign up for presale tickets via email and phone on the tour’s website here. The presale will take place from 10am local time on Friday, 8 August and you’ll be sent a presale link to access tickets.