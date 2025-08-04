Last minute All Points East festival tickets are available for 2025.

All Points East tickets are still available

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

All Points East takes place this month and there’s still a chance to get tickets.

The festival returns to London’s Victoria Park across two weekends on 15-16 August and 22-24 August.

This year’s edition will see headline sets from RAYE, Cleo Sol, The Maccabees, Barry Can’t Swim, and Chase & Status.

Other names appearing across the festival include Sault, JADE, Tyla, Doechii, Confidence Man, CMAT, Overmono, and Bombay Bicycle Club to name a few.

JADE will perform at All Points East on 23 August. (Getty)

Plus, the festival has confirmed that the free midweek IN THE HBHD event will return for 2025.

This will take place between 17-20 August and sees the festival partner up with Tower Hamlets Council for live music, DJs, fitness sessions, family theatre, street food & bard, and cinema screenings.

Tickets for the festival are being snapped up by fans ahead of its launch in a few weeks, but there’s still a chance to secure some.

You can find out everything you need to know about All Points East tickets below.

Can I still get All Points East tickets for 2025?

Yes, there’s still availability across all shows – except 23 August – and you can shop them via:

What are the ticket prices?

General admission standing tickets are priced from £91.25 each, while VIP tickets are priced from £112.65 each.

Where can I buy tickets if it’s sold out?

If you’re after tickets for a show that’s sold out, such as RAYE’s headline set on 23 August, then you can check resale sites such as Twickets.

You can set up an alert for ‘all points east tickets’ or ‘raye tickets’ via your account and get notifications sent to your phone or email once a ticket has been listed.

Twickets is a fan-to-fan resale site that allows fans who can no longer attend to list their tickets at face value or less.

Other resale sites that currently have availability include Viagogo, with tickets for RAYE’s show from around £97, as well as Vivid Seats and StubHub.

What’s the All Points East map?

This is the site map for All Points East festival at Victoria Park:

All Points East site map at Victoria Park. (Ticketmaster)

Who’s on the 2025 lineup?

Doechii appears on the All Points East lineup on 23 August. (Getty)

Friday, 15 August – Cleo Sol / Chronixx / Sault / Gotts Street Park / Joe Kay / Jordss b2b Karen Nyame KG / Kirk Franklin / Ms. Dynamite / Nao / Sasha Keable

Saturday, 16 August – Chase & Status / Overmono / Sammy Virji / Nia Archives / Dimension / Jyoty B2B Ahadadream / Joy Orbison w/SP:MC / Shy FX / [IVY] / 4AM Kru / Arthi / Bambii / Benny L w/MC GQ / Brockie & MC Det / Cheetah B2B Samurai Breaks / Coco Bryce B2B Dwarde B2B Sully B2B Tim Reaper / Diffrent B2B Silva Bumpa B2B / DJ Flight B2B Mantra / Hamdi / Irah / Kara / Messie / Mozey w/ 2Shy / Oppidan Serum / Sherelle B2B Clipz

Friday, 22 August – Barry Can’t Swim / Confidence Man / Marlon Hoffstadt presents Daddycation / Orbital / Shygirl / Avalon Emerson / The Blessed Madonna / Chloé Caillet / DJ HEARTSTRING / Interplanetary Criminal / Prospa / salute presents True Vision / ATRIP / Leon Vynehall (Live) / Myd (Live) / Pretty Girl (Live) / Saint Ludo / Sam Alfred / WizTheMC

Saturday, 23 August – RAYE / Tyla / Doechii / JADE / Jyoty / Nao / Montell Fish / Cat Burns / Eliza Rose / Sienna Spiro / Chloe Qisha / Nia Smith / Mackenzy Mackay / Asha Banks / Alemeda / Zinadelphia / Sofia and the Antoinettes / Aqyila / Pedro Santos / Harleighblu

Sunday, 24 August – The Maccabees / Bombay Bicycle Club / CMAT / Black Country, New Road / Dry Cleaning / The Cribs / Everything Everything / Nilüfer Yanya / The Murder Capital / Sorry / Katy J Pearson / Hamish Hawk / Divorce / Prima Queen / Youth Lagoon / TTSSFU / Brigitte Calls me Baby / Folk Bitch Trio / Westside Cowboy / Sex Week / Bold Love / Slow Fiction / Max Baby / The Juice