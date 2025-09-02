Search icon

02nd Sep 2025

Def Leppard ticket prices confirmed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

Jonny Yates

Def Leppard ticket prices confirmed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

The ticket prices have been confirmed

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Def Leppard ticket prices have been confirmed for their upcoming UK arena tour dates.

The group recently announced details of an arena run which will take place across summer 2026.

Announcing the tour the group said: “We’re very buzzed to announce our UK and Euro dates in 2026! Playing to our home crowd and our fans in Europe is very important to us, and we’ll be bringing a brand new show that will feature some surprises as well as the classics!”.

Their UK and Ireland tour dates will include shows in Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

It’ll mark their first UK tour dates in a number of years, and tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale.

Ahead of Def Leppard tickets being released, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

What are the Def Leppard ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their UK arena tour dates are priced between £64.95 – £130.20.

The ticket price breakdown is yet to be revealed, but the show will include a general admission standing section and tiered seats.

What’s the seating plan?

This is the seating plan for their show at London’s O2 Arena, which will be similar across the run. There will be a standing section on the floor of the venues, as well as tiered seats.

This should give you an idea of what ticket type you might be after when they go on sale.

Seating plan for Def Leppard's UK tour dates.
Seating plan for Def Leppard’s UK tour dates. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

Def Leppard tickets for their UK arena tour dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 5 September via:

You can find out about presale tickets in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

13 June – Rättvik, Dalhalla – tickets

16 June – Helsinki, Hartwall Arena – tickets

19 June – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

23 June – Dortmund, Westfalenhallen – tickets

26 June – Belfast, Ormeau Park – tickets

28 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

30 June – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets

2 July – London, O2 Arena – tickets

4 July – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live – tickets

5 July – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Def Leppard,Music,Tickets

