Def Leppard announce UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Def Leppard have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary rock group will play arena shows across the UK including Glasgow, London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

They’ll also play a hometown show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on 30 June as well as a string of European dates.

This includes nights in Helsinki, Dortmund, and Zürich as well as an outdoor show at Belfast’s Ormeau Park on 26 June.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from across their 12 studio albums including “Rock of Ages”, “Photograph”, “Animal” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” to name a few.

It’ll mark their first UK and European shows in a number of years, with their joint world tour with Mötley Crüe stopping off in cities in 2023.

Ahead of the tour next summer they’ll perform a one-off UK show at Hylands Park in Chelmsford as part of BBC Radio 2 in the Park.

Ahead of Def Leppard tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Def Leppard tickets go on sale?

Def Leppard tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 5 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 10am local time on Tuesday, 2 September. This can be accessed by signing up via the group’s website here. Just choose your preferred date from the list and sign up with your email.

You’ll the be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early ahead of the general sale.

13 June – Rättvik, Dalhalla – tickets

16 June – Helsinki, Hartwall Arena – tickets

19 June – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

23 June – Dortmund, Westfalenhallen – tickets

26 June – Belfast, Ormeau Park – tickets

28 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

30 June – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets

2 July – London, O2 Arena – tickets

4 July – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live – tickets

5 July – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets