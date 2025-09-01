Search icon

Music

01st Sep 2025

Def Leppard announce UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Def Leppard confirm tour dates for 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Def Leppard have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary rock group will play arena shows across the UK including Glasgow, London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

They’ll also play a hometown show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on 30 June as well as a string of European dates.

This includes nights in Helsinki, Dortmund, and Zürich as well as an outdoor show at Belfast’s Ormeau Park on 26 June.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from across their 12 studio albums including “Rock of Ages”, “Photograph”, “Animal” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” to name a few.

It’ll mark their first UK and European shows in a number of years, with their joint world tour with Mötley Crüe stopping off in cities in 2023.

Ahead of the tour next summer they’ll perform a one-off UK show at Hylands Park in Chelmsford as part of BBC Radio 2 in the Park.

Ahead of Def Leppard tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Def Leppard tickets go on sale?

Def Leppard tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 5 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 10am local time on Tuesday, 2 September. This can be accessed by signing up via the group’s website here. Just choose your preferred date from the list and sign up with your email.

You’ll the be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early ahead of the general sale.

What are the tour dates?

13 June – Rättvik, Dalhalla – tickets

16 June – Helsinki, Hartwall Arena – tickets

19 June – Zürich, Hallenstadion – tickets

23 June – Dortmund, Westfalenhallen – tickets

26 June – Belfast, Ormeau Park – tickets

28 June – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

30 June – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets

2 July – London, O2 Arena – tickets

4 July – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live – tickets

5 July – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Def Leppard,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Rick Astley announces UK and Ireland arena tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

Rick Astley announces UK and Ireland arena tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

Affiliate

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

By Jonny Yates

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

Affiliate

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By JOE

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

Affiliate

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

Brits

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

By JOE

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

By Joseph Loftus

Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

By Joseph Loftus

Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

By Joseph Loftus

Gen Z think they’ve invented walking even though people have been doing it forever

Exercise

Gen Z think they’ve invented walking even though people have been doing it forever

By Ava Keady

Nurse receives £25k payout after co-worker rolled their eyes at her

Bullying

Nurse receives £25k payout after co-worker rolled their eyes at her

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

Tennis

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

By Ava Keady

First photo of Trump since death rumour goes viral and everyone is saying the same thing

Trump

First photo of Trump since death rumour goes viral and everyone is saying the same thing

By JOE

UK property market ‘summed up’ by disused London Phone Box listed on sale for £10k

London

UK property market ‘summed up’ by disused London Phone Box listed on sale for £10k

By Dan Seddon

People are playing naughts and crosses on St George’s cross roundabouts

Flags

People are playing naughts and crosses on St George’s cross roundabouts

By Dan Seddon

British tourist drowns in Benidorm following late-night swim

Beach

British tourist drowns in Benidorm following late-night swim

By Dan Seddon

The Long Walk to hold screening where you have to watch entire film while walking on treadmill

Cinema

The Long Walk to hold screening where you have to watch entire film while walking on treadmill

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories