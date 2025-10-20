Search icon

20th Oct 2025

Dave ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Dave ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

Tickets go on sale soon

Dave ticket prices have been revealed for his upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The rapper recently confirmed The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour, which will stop off at arenas in early 2026.

It’ll be in support of his forthcoming album of the same name, which is due for release on 24 October.

His headline tour will begin in Munich, and stop off in the likes of Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Stockholm.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will stop off in Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and two nights in London.

Tickets for his headline tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale across the week.

Ahead of them being released, a number of venues have confirmed the ticket prices, which should give fans an idea of what to expect.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about Dave ticket prices for his tour.

What are the Dave ticket prices?

The first UK venue has confirmed ticket prices for his tour, with prices ranging between £53.60 – £138.70 for Dave’s show.

This is for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, but fans can expect similar prices across the tour, with shows scheduled for Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

While tickets for his show in Dublin are confirmed to be priced from €61.85.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Dave tickets in the general sale from 9am on Thursday, 23 October via:

To find out about the presales taking place across the week, you can check out our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

2 February – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

4 February – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

6 February – Brussels, ING Arena – tickets

8 February – Dusseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets

10 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

13 February – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

15 February – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

17 February – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

2 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

4 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

6 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets

7 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets

13 March – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

16 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

