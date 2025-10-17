Search icon

17th Oct 2025

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

Dave tickets go on sale soon

Dave has announced details of a headline UK and European arena tour for 2026.

The rapper will embark on his biggest tour to date in support of his upcoming album, The Boy Who Played The Harp.

It’ll begin on 2 February in Munich, and head to the likes of Paris, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

He’ll then perform shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester, with two nights scheduled at London’s O2 Arena for 6-7 March.

His third album is due for release on 24 October, and was announced by the BRIT Award-winner earlier this month.

The album marks his third solo LP overall, and follows up 2021’s We’re All Alone in This Together, which reached number one.

Earlier this year Dave joined Drake on stage at Wireless Festival for “Wanna Know” – before being joined afterwards by Central Cee for “Sprinter”.

But this upcoming tour will be a chance for fans to catch him live on his own solo tour.

Ahead of Dave tickets being released, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Dave tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Dave tickets in the general sale from 9am on Thursday, 23 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order the album from the official store here will receive access to a presale.

You’ll need to do this by 10am on Monday, 20 October to receive an exclusive presale code and link, which will be sent by 5pm on the same date. The presale will then take place at 9am local time on Tuesday, 21 October.

What are the tour dates?

2 February – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

4 February – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

6 February – Brussels, ING Arena – tickets

8 February – Dusseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets

10 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

13 February – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

15 February – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

17 February – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

2 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

4 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

6 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets

7 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets

13 March – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

16 March – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

