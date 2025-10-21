Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

Tickets go on sale this week
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.
Conan Gray ticket prices have been revealed for his upcoming UK and European tour dates.
The singer recently announced details of the Wishbone World Tour, which will see him headline his biggest shows to date.
He’ll perform at arenas across the UK and Europe, as well as North America, Australia and New Zealand throughout 2026.
It’ll be in support of his recently released fourth studio album, which features singles “This Song”, “Vodka Cranberry”, and “Caramel”.
The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will stop off in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London, and Dublin.
Tickets for his biggest shows to date are expected to be in high demand for his upcoming European tour.
Ahead of them being released you can find out everything we know so far about Conan Gray ticket prices below.
What are the Conan Gray ticket prices?
The first UK venue has confirmed ticket prices for his tour, with prices ranging between £53.60 – £257.90 for Conan Gray’s show.
This is for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, but fans can expect similar prices across the tour, with shows scheduled for Birmingham, Manchester, and London.
The higher price mark of £257.90 is also expected to be VIP/premium packages.
While tickets for his show in Dublin are confirmed to be priced from €56, and tickets for his Amsterdam show are priced from €39.20. This should give fans an idea of what to expect across the European run.
When do tickets go on sale?
Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 9am on Friday, 24 October via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- AXS UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Belgium
- Ticketmaster Germany
- Ticketmaster Norway
- Ticketmaster Denmark
- Ticketmaster Poland
- Ticketmaster Czech Republic
- Ticketmaster Austria
- Ticketmaster Spain
- Ticketmaster France
To find out how to access the upcoming presales you can check out our guide here.
What are the tour dates?
5 May – Dublin, 3Arena – Ticketmaster
7 May – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – Ticketmaster / AXS
9 May – Manchester, AO Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS
10 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster / AXS
12 May – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS
14 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
15 May – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets
16 May – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets
18 May – Paris, Adidas Arena – tickets
21 May – Hamburg, Sporthalle Hamburg – tickets
23 May – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets
25 May – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets
26 May – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets
28 May – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets
29 May – Krakow, Tauron Arena – tickets
31 May – Prague, O2 Universum – tickets
1 June – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle – tickets
3 June – Bergamo, ChorusLife Arena – tickets
6 June – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre – tickets
7 June – Lisbon, MEO Arena – tickets