Conan Gray announces UK and European tour for 2026 – how to get tickets

Conan Gray announces UK and European tour

Conan Gray has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take hisWishbone World Tour to arena venues across Europe.

It’ll mark his biggest tour to date and includes shows in Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow as well as London’s O2 Arena in May.

He’ll then head across the likes of Amsterdam, Antwerp, Paris, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Madrid and Lisbon.

The singer will also perform his first arena shows across North America in early 2026, and Australia and New Zealand in September and October.

The run is in support of his fourth studio album, Wishbone, which reached the top five in the likes of the UK, US and Australia in August.

The LP features his singles including “This Song”, “Vodka Cranberry”, and “Caramel”.

He recently wrapped up the first North American leg of the tour, which stopped off at venues across the US and Mexico.

The shows saw the singer play tracks from his latest album as well as fan favourites “Heather”, “Maniac”, and “People Watching”.

Ahead of Conan Gray tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Conan Gray tickets go on sale?

Fans can purchase tickets in the general sale from 9am on Friday, 24 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans in the UK and Europe can sign up for an artist presale via the singer’s website here. You need to do this before 10pm local time on Tuesday, 21 October.

The presale will then take place at 9am local time on Wednesday, 22 October and you’ll be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early.

In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday, 22 October. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app.

For other presales taking place across the week, including venue presale, which you can sign up to via the venue’s mailing list, check your preferred listing below.

5 May – Dublin, 3Arena – Ticketmaster

7 May – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – Ticketmaster / AXS

9 May – Manchester, AO Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

10 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Ticketmaster / AXS

12 May – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

14 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

15 May – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

16 May – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

18 May – Paris, Adidas Arena – tickets

21 May – Hamburg, Sporthalle Hamburg – tickets

23 May – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

25 May – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

26 May – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

28 May – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets

29 May – Krakow, Tauron Arena – tickets

31 May – Prague, O2 Universum – tickets

1 June – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle – tickets

3 June – Bergamo, ChorusLife Arena – tickets

6 June – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre – tickets

7 June – Lisbon, MEO Arena – tickets