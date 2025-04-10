Search icon

10th Apr 2025

Chappell Roan ticket prices revealed for her Edinburgh Summer Sessions show

Jonny Yates

Chappell Roan ticket prices for her Edinburgh show

Chappell Roan ticket prices for her headline show at Edinburgh Summer Sessions have been revealed.

The pop star will perform at Royal Highland Showgrounds as part of the festival on 26 August, marking her only headline show in the UK for 2025.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her breakthrough debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at her biggest show in Scotland to date.

This includes the likes of “Hot To Go!”, “Red Wine Supernova” and “Casual” as well as latest songs “Good Luck Babe!” and “The Giver”.

Her other shows in the UK this summer include Reading and Leeds Festival, which she will headline alongside Hozier.

She will also perform at a number of European festivals including Primavera Sound, Oyafestivalen, Sizget and Pukklepop.

Chappel Roan tickets for her Edinburgh show are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

After the presale taking place this week, the prices were revealed so fans will know how much it will set them back.

Below you can find out everything you need to know below.

What are the Chappell Roan ticket prices?

Following a presale it’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at:

  • Standard ticket – £72.80
  • VIP ticket – £110.90

The standard ticket will give fans entry to general admission at Royal Highland Showgrounds, while VIP Gardens “provides an exclusive area within the event arena, offering views of the Main Stage”.

When do tickets go on sale?

They’ll be released in the general sale from 9am BST on Friday, 11 April via:

What are the tour dates?

7 June – Primavera Sound – tickets

6 August – Øyafestivalen – tickets

7 August – Syd for Solen – tickets

9 August – Way Out West – tickets

11 August – Sziget – tickets

13 August – FM4 Frequency Festival – tickets

15 August – Pukkelpop – tickets

20 August – Rock en Seine – tickets

22 August – Reading Festival – tickets

23 August – Leeds Festival – tickets

26 August – Edinburgh Summer Sessions – tickets

