Chappell Roan announces huge headline UK tour date for summer 2025

Chappell Roan will perform at Summer Sessions

Chappell Roan has announced details of a huge headline show in the UK for summer 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform at Royal Highland Showgrounds on 26 August as part of Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

It marks one of her only UK performances for 2025 as she’ll also headline Reading and Leeds Festival across bank holiday weekend.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her breakthrough debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

This includes number one single “Pink Pony Club” as well as hits “Hot to Go!” and “Red Wine Supernova”.

She’s since followed the album up with standalone tracks “Good Luck Babe!” and “The Giver”, which are rumoured to be featured on an upcoming album.

This summer she will perform at a string of European festivals including Primavera Sound, Oyafestivalen, Sizget and Pukklepop.

It follows up her sold out headline run across the UK and Europe as part of the The Midwest Princess Tour last September.

Chappell Roan tickets for her only headline UK show in 2025 are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Edinburgh Summer Sessions tickets.

When do Chappell Roan tickets for Summer Sessions go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on 11 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a Summer Sessions presale takes place from 9am on Wednesday, 9 April. You can register for access on the festival’s website here.

If you miss out then a Gigs In Scotland presale takes place from 9am on Thursday, 10 April. This can be accessed by those signed up to the mailing list, you can do this via the website here.

