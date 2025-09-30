Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

Boyzone announce huge comeback London show

Boyzone have announced details of a huge comeback show in London for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

It’s dubbed ‘One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium, London’ in a world exclusive headline show.

The band will perform the one-off show next summer on Saturday, 6 June.

It’ll mark their biggest headline show ever, and will be the only chance for fans to catch the band live in 2026.

They’ll perform some of their greatest hits including “No Matter What”, “Love Me for a Reason”, “Words” and “Picture of You” to name a few.

They teased their reunion earlier this month, nearly a decade after their split, and the airing of their documentary ‘Boyzone: No Matter What’ this year.

Sharing multiple photos on Instagram, which revealed one big teaser, the page read ‘the journey continues’ alongside a message urging fans to sign up for their mailing list.

The band denied rumours of them getting back together in 2023 for their 30th anniversary, but Ronan Keating hinted at a reunion at the end of their documentary, saying they’re going to ‘try’ and reunite in 2026.

Ronan told the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2: “The reaction [to the documentary] was unbelievable, so we’ve obviously been talking about our story for the last 30 years, and we felt like that was kind of it, that maybe that was the end of the story.

“And well, we’ve all been chatting over the last few weeks, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”

It’ll mark their first performance since their run of shows at the London Palladium in 2019, which was part of the Thank You And Goodnight – The Farewell Tour.

Tickets for the group’s reunion are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale next month.

Ahead of Boyzone tickets being released for their Emirates Stadium show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Boyzone tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am BST on Friday, 10 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a presale takes place from 9am BST on Tuesday, 7 October. This can be accessed by signing up via the group’s mailing list here. You’ll then receive a unique link/code to access tickets early ahead of the general sale.

6 June – London, Emirates Stadium



