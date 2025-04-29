Search icon

Music

29th Apr 2025

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Jonny Yates

Beyoncé has revealed the setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Beyoncé has debuted the Cowboy Carter Tour setlist and it features some of her biggest hits and fan favourite tracks.

The pop icon performed the first show of the much-anticipated tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on 28 April.

She played a 30-plus strong setlist which included tracks from the Grammy-winning, number one album including “Texas Hold ‘Em”, “Levii’s Jeans”, “Bodyguard”, “YA YA” and “Spaghetti” to name a few.

The singer also told the crowd “Welcome back to the Renaissance, y’all!” and performed some songs which appeared on the 2023 setlist.

She was also joined by her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi during “Protector”, while Blue Ivy performed the choreography from the “Deja Vu” music video alongside the tour’s dancers.

The Cowboy Carter Tour will continue with four more shows in Los Angeles before heading to Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas this summer.

You can check out the full Cowboy Carter Tour setlist for Beyoncé’s tour below.

What is Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour setlist?

This was the setlist during the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It featured tracks from the number one album as well as hits and fan favourites from her back catalogue. Fans can expect Beyonce’s setlist to be similar across the run.

ACT I

  • Ameriican Requiem
  • Blackbiird
  • The Star Spangled Banner / Freedom
  • Ya Ya / Why Don’t You Love Me
  • Oh Louisiana

ACT II

  • America Has A Problem
  • Spaghettii (Brazilian Funk Remix) (includes Run the World (Girls), My Power and Flawless)
  • Formation
  • My House (includes elements of Bow Down)
  • Diva (includes elements of Crank That and TGIF)

ACT III

  • Alliigator Tears
  • Just for Fun
  • Protector (with Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter)
  • Flamenco

ACT IV

  • Desert Eagle
  • Riiverdance
  • II Hands II Heaven (includes elements of Tyrant)
  • Sweet Honey Buckiin’ / Pure/Honey (includes elements of Summer Renaissance)

ACT V

  • Jolene
  • Daddy Lessons
  • Bodyguard
  • II Most Wanted (includes elements of Blow)
  • Cuff It (includes elements of Cuff It (Wetter Remix) and Dance for You)
  • Tyrant (includes elements of Haunted)
  • Thique (includes elements of Bills, Bills, Bills)
  • Levii’s Jeans

ACT VI

  • Daughter
  • I’m That Girl (includes elements of Apeshit)
  • Cozy
  • Alien Superstar

ACT VII

  • Texas Hold ‘Em (includes elements of Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up Remix), Church Girl)
  • Crazy in Love (contains elements of I’m a Hustla and Freakum Dress)
  • Heated (includes elements of Boots on the Ground)
  • Before I Let Go
  • 16 Carriages

Encore

  • Amen

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are still available to buy for shows across the tour from:

You can find out more, including resale details, in our ticket guide here.

What are the tour dates?

28 April – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

1 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

4 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

7 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

9 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

15 May – Chicago – Soldier Field – tickets

17 May – Chicago – Soldier Field – tickets

18 May – Chicago – Soldier Field – tickets

22 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

24 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

25 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

28 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

29 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

5 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

7 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

10 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

12 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

14 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

16 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

19 June – Paris – Stade de France – tickets

21 June – Paris – Stade de France – tickets

22 June – Paris – Stade de France – tickets

28 June – Houston – NRG Stadium – tickets

29 June – Houston – NRG Stadium – tickets

4 July – Washington DC – Northwest Stadium – tickets

7 July – Washington DC – Northwest Stadium – tickets

10 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

11 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

13 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

14 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

25 July – Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium – tickets

26 July – Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Beyonce,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Affiliate

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

Film

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

By Dan Seddon

Noel Gallagher provides update on Oasis tour after meeting with Liam

Enterntainment

Noel Gallagher provides update on Oasis tour after meeting with Liam

By Joseph Loftus

ENHYPEN tour tickets go on sale soon – and this everything fans need to know

Affiliate

ENHYPEN tour tickets go on sale soon – and this everything fans need to know

By Jonny Yates

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

david tennant

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

By Dan Seddon

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

Canada

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

By Charlie Herbert

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

By Ava Keady

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

government

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories