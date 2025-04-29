This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé has revealed the setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour
Beyoncé has debuted the Cowboy Carter Tour setlist and it features some of her biggest hits and fan favourite tracks.
The pop icon performed the first show of the much-anticipated tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on 28 April.
She played a 30-plus strong setlist which included tracks from the Grammy-winning, number one album including “Texas Hold ‘Em”, “Levii’s Jeans”, “Bodyguard”, “YA YA” and “Spaghetti” to name a few.
The singer also told the crowd “Welcome back to the Renaissance, y’all!” and performed some songs which appeared on the 2023 setlist.
She was also joined by her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi during “Protector”, while Blue Ivy performed the choreography from the “Deja Vu” music video alongside the tour’s dancers.
The Cowboy Carter Tour will continue with four more shows in Los Angeles before heading to Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas this summer.
You can check out the full Cowboy Carter Tour setlist for Beyoncé’s tour below.
What is Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour setlist?
This was the setlist during the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It featured tracks from the number one album as well as hits and fan favourites from her back catalogue. Fans can expect Beyonce’s setlist to be similar across the run.
ACT I
- Ameriican Requiem
- Blackbiird
- The Star Spangled Banner / Freedom
- Ya Ya / Why Don’t You Love Me
- Oh Louisiana
ACT II
- America Has A Problem
- Spaghettii (Brazilian Funk Remix) (includes Run the World (Girls), My Power and Flawless)
- Formation
- My House (includes elements of Bow Down)
- Diva (includes elements of Crank That and TGIF)
ACT III
- Alliigator Tears
- Just for Fun
- Protector (with Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter)
- Flamenco
ACT IV
- Desert Eagle
- Riiverdance
- II Hands II Heaven (includes elements of Tyrant)
- Sweet Honey Buckiin’ / Pure/Honey (includes elements of Summer Renaissance)
ACT V
- Jolene
- Daddy Lessons
- Bodyguard
- II Most Wanted (includes elements of Blow)
- Cuff It (includes elements of Cuff It (Wetter Remix) and Dance for You)
- Tyrant (includes elements of Haunted)
- Thique (includes elements of Bills, Bills, Bills)
- Levii’s Jeans
ACT VI
- Daughter
- I’m That Girl (includes elements of Apeshit)
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar
ACT VII
- Texas Hold ‘Em (includes elements of Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up Remix), Church Girl)
- Crazy in Love (contains elements of I’m a Hustla and Freakum Dress)
- Heated (includes elements of Boots on the Ground)
- Before I Let Go
- 16 Carriages
Encore
- Amen
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, limited tickets are still available to buy for shows across the tour from:
What are the tour dates?
28 April – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
1 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
4 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
7 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
9 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
15 May – Chicago – Soldier Field
17 May – Chicago – Soldier Field
18 May – Chicago – Soldier Field
22 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
24 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
25 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
28 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
29 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
5 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
7 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
10 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
12 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
14 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
16 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
19 June – Paris – Stade de France
21 June – Paris – Stade de France
22 June – Paris – Stade de France
28 June – Houston – NRG Stadium
29 June – Houston – NRG Stadium
4 July – Washington DC – Northwest Stadium
7 July – Washington DC – Northwest Stadium
10 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
13 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
14 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
25 July – Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium
26 July – Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium