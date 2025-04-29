This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé has revealed the setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé has debuted the Cowboy Carter Tour setlist and it features some of her biggest hits and fan favourite tracks.

The pop icon performed the first show of the much-anticipated tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on 28 April.

She played a 30-plus strong setlist which included tracks from the Grammy-winning, number one album including “Texas Hold ‘Em”, “Levii’s Jeans”, “Bodyguard”, “YA YA” and “Spaghetti” to name a few.

The singer also told the crowd “Welcome back to the Renaissance, y’all!” and performed some songs which appeared on the 2023 setlist.

She was also joined by her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi during “Protector”, while Blue Ivy performed the choreography from the “Deja Vu” music video alongside the tour’s dancers.

The Cowboy Carter Tour will continue with four more shows in Los Angeles before heading to Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas this summer.

You can check out the full Cowboy Carter Tour setlist for Beyoncé’s tour below.

What is Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour setlist?

This was the setlist during the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It featured tracks from the number one album as well as hits and fan favourites from her back catalogue. Fans can expect Beyonce’s setlist to be similar across the run.

ACT I

Ameriican Requiem

Blackbiird

The Star Spangled Banner / Freedom

Ya Ya / Why Don’t You Love Me

Oh Louisiana

ACT II

America Has A Problem

Spaghettii (Brazilian Funk Remix) (includes Run the World (Girls), My Power and Flawless)

Formation

My House (includes elements of Bow Down)

Diva (includes elements of Crank That and TGIF)

ACT III

Alliigator Tears

Just for Fun

Protector (with Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter)

Flamenco

ACT IV

Desert Eagle

Riiverdance

II Hands II Heaven (includes elements of Tyrant)

Sweet Honey Buckiin’ / Pure/Honey (includes elements of Summer Renaissance)

ACT V

Jolene

Daddy Lessons

Bodyguard

II Most Wanted (includes elements of Blow)

Cuff It (includes elements of Cuff It (Wetter Remix) and Dance for You)

Tyrant (includes elements of Haunted)

Thique (includes elements of Bills, Bills, Bills)

Levii’s Jeans

ACT VI

Daughter

I’m That Girl (includes elements of Apeshit)

Cozy

Alien Superstar

ACT VII

Texas Hold ‘Em (includes elements of Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up Remix), Church Girl)

Crazy in Love (contains elements of I’m a Hustla and Freakum Dress)

Heated (includes elements of Boots on the Ground)

Before I Let Go

16 Carriages

Encore

Amen

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are still available to buy for shows across the tour from:

You can find out more, including resale details, in our ticket guide here.

