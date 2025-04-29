You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé tour tickets are still available

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Beyoncé has officially kicked off her much-anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour – and fans can still get their hands on tickets.

The singer debuted the tour in Los Angeles last night (28 April) at the SoFi Stadium performing tracks from Cowboy Carter as well as her back catalogue.

This included the likes of “Texas Hold ‘Em”, “Daddy Lessons”, “Crazy In Love”, “Jolene”, “16 Carriages” and “Blackbiird” which appeared on the setlist.

The tour will continue at SoFi Stadium on 1 May for four more nights before heading to Chicago and New Jersey throughout the month.

Beyoncé will then take the show to London for a six night residency as well as Paris for three nights, which mark the only European dates on the tour.

She’ll then return to North America for multiple performances in Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

If you’re after tickets then there’s still a chance to secure some for shows across the Cowboy Carter Tour run.

Below you can find out everything you need to know to get Beyoncé tickets for her 2025 tour dates.

Can I still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour?

Yes, at the time of writing you can still get tickets for shows in the US and London, while Paris is officially sold out.

There’s limited availability across the run, with the best options being tiered seating. You can shop them from:

There’s also a number of different resale options for all shows – including Paris – if you’re after a specific section like standing, and VIP standing sections Club Ho-Down and Buckin’ Honey Pit.

This includes fan-to-fan resale sites like Twickets, which allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less. At the time of writing there’s good availability and closer to the shows more tickets will be listed by fans who can no longer attend.

You can sign up or log in and set up an alert for ‘Beyoncé tickets’ so you’ll be notified by text or email when any tickets are listed for the Cowboy Carter Tour.

There’s also a number of resale sites with availability including:

28 April – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

1 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

4 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

7 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

9 May – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium – tickets

15 May – Chicago – Soldier Field – tickets

17 May – Chicago – Soldier Field – tickets

18 May – Chicago – Soldier Field – tickets

22 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

24 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

25 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

28 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

29 May – New Jersey – MetLife Stadium – tickets

5 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

7 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

10 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

12 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

14 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

16 June – London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – tickets

19 June – Paris – Stade de France – tickets

21 June – Paris – Stade de France – tickets

22 June – Paris – Stade de France – tickets

28 June – Houston – NRG Stadium – tickets

29 June – Houston – NRG Stadium – tickets

4 July – Washington DC – Northwest Stadium – tickets

7 July – Washington DC – Northwest Stadium – tickets

10 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

11 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

13 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

14 July – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – tickets

25 July – Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium – tickets

26 July – Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium – tickets