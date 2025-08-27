Search icon

27th Aug 2025

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

Jonny Yates

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026.

Is Ariana Grande going on tour?

Ariana Grande has teased details of a tour announcement – and this is everything we know so far.

The singer has posted a cryptic clip on social media, which has led to fans believing she’s about to confirm world tour dates.

The clip features a computer screen, with the message “corrupt file found and corrected” alongside “08.06” and “est. 26”, which could hint at a date.

A hand then reaches towards the screen, before blacking out and the message, “see you next year…” pops up.

It finishes up with “announcement loading…” before the clips end.

Fans have flocked to the comment section, with one writing: “WE ARE ALL SEATED!!!”.

Others wrote, “the drought is over”, “I am so ready to be in debt”, and “this is the most exciting thing to happen ever”.

Another joked: “Ticketmaster I warn you… you better not fuck this up for us.”

If she announces a tour it’ll mark her first in a number of years, following up 2019’s Sweetener World Tour.

The run saw her headline arena shows across North America and Europe, with multiple nights in the likes of Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and five nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Since that tour she’s released number one albums, Positions and Eternal Sunshine – as well as its reissue Brighter Days Ahead.

They feature tracks including “pov”, “34+35”, “Yes, and?”, and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”, which fans would get to hear live for the first time.

Is Ariana Grande going to announce a tour?

At the time of writing the singer hasn’t officially announced a tour, but the teaser has led to fans believing that she’s going to confirm one soon.

Taking to Instagram on 16 July, the singer shared a video of her singing her classic 2016 hit ‘Into You’, on stage, as she captioned it: “very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!!”

“it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it.

“it may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. i am having fun. i feel grateful and excited and inspired. 🙂 finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way… so i’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little.”

This also led to fans hoping that live shows would be announced in the coming months. So you can keep an eye out on her social media channels as well as the likes of Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

