Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates.

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed

Alter Bridge ticket prices have been revealed for their UK and European tour dates.

The group recently announced details of the What Lies Within Tour, which will stop off at venues in early 2026.

This includes arena shows across the UK and Ireland, with dates planned in Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, London, and Nottingham.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming self-titled album, which is due for release on 9 January, and will mark their first release in four years.

Ahead of Alter Bridge tickets going on sale this week, fans might be wondering how much tickets will cost for the tour.

You can find out everything you need to know about ticket prices below.

What are Alter Bridge ticket prices for their tour?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their show in Glasgow are priced between £53.60 – £67.80. Fans can expect similar prices across their UK arena run.

While tickets for their Dublin show are priced from €62.00, and their Amsterdam show from €50.40, so tickets will be similar for their European shows.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 18 July via:

15 January – Hamburg, Sporthalle – tickets

17 January – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

18 January – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

20 January – Stockholm, Annexet – tickets

22 January – Helsinki, Helsinki Ice Hall – tickets

24 January – Frederiksberg, KB Hallen – tickets

25 January – Berlin, Columbiahalle – tickets

27 January – Gliwice, Arena Gliwice – tickets

28 January – Budapest, Barba Negra – tickets

30 January – Wien, Gasometer – tickets

31 January – Zagreb, Boćarski dom – tickets

2 February – Roma, Atlantico – tickets

3 February – Bergamo, ChorusLife Arena – tickets

5 February – Zürich, Zurich Exhibition Hall – tickets

6 February – Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier – tickets

8 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1 – tickets

10 February – Lisboa, Sagres Campo Pequeno – tickets

12 February – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre – tickets

13 February – Floirac, Arkéa Arena – tickets

15 February – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal – tickets

17 February – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle – tickets

18 February – Paris, Zenith Paris – La Villette – tickets

20 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets

22 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

23 February – Bruxelles, Ancienne Belgique

25 February – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

26 February – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

28 February – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

2 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

4 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets

5 March – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets