Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates.

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed
Alter Bridge ticket prices have been revealed for their UK and European tour dates.
The group recently announced details of the What Lies Within Tour, which will stop off at venues in early 2026.
This includes arena shows across the UK and Ireland, with dates planned in Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, London, and Nottingham.
It’ll be in support of their upcoming self-titled album, which is due for release on 9 January, and will mark their first release in four years.
Ahead of Alter Bridge tickets going on sale this week, fans might be wondering how much tickets will cost for the tour.
You can find out everything you need to know about ticket prices below.
What are Alter Bridge ticket prices for their tour?
It’s been confirmed that tickets for their show in Glasgow are priced between £53.60 – £67.80. Fans can expect similar prices across their UK arena run.
While tickets for their Dublin show are priced from €62.00, and their Amsterdam show from €50.40, so tickets will be similar for their European shows.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 18 July via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- AXS UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Finland
- Ticketmaster Norway
- Eventim Germany
What are the tour dates?
15 January – Hamburg, Sporthalle – tickets
17 January – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets
18 January – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets
20 January – Stockholm, Annexet – tickets
22 January – Helsinki, Helsinki Ice Hall – tickets
24 January – Frederiksberg, KB Hallen – tickets
25 January – Berlin, Columbiahalle – tickets
27 January – Gliwice, Arena Gliwice – tickets
28 January – Budapest, Barba Negra – tickets
30 January – Wien, Gasometer – tickets
31 January – Zagreb, Boćarski dom – tickets
2 February – Roma, Atlantico – tickets
3 February – Bergamo, ChorusLife Arena – tickets
5 February – Zürich, Zurich Exhibition Hall – tickets
6 February – Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier – tickets
8 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1 – tickets
10 February – Lisboa, Sagres Campo Pequeno – tickets
12 February – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre – tickets
13 February – Floirac, Arkéa Arena – tickets
15 February – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal – tickets
17 February – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle – tickets
18 February – Paris, Zenith Paris – La Villette – tickets
20 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets
22 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
23 February – Bruxelles, Ancienne Belgique
25 February – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets
26 February – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
28 February – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
2 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
4 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets
5 March – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets