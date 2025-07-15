Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates - how to get tickets.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Alter Bridge have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on the What Lies Within Tour early next year, alongside special guests Daughtry and Sevendust.

It’ll begin on 15 January in Hamburg, and head to the likes of Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Budapest, Rome, Madrid, Lisbon, Paris, and Amsterdam.

The UK leg of the tour includes arena shows in Newcastle, Manchester, London, and finishes up in Nottingham on 5 March.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, which is due for release on 9 January. The self-titled LP follows up 2022’s Pawns & Kings, and they’ve unveiled the cover and 12 song tracklist.

Ahead of Alter Bridge tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Alter Bridge tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 18 July via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an album presale takes place from 3pm on Tuesday, 15 July. This is available to fans who pre-order the album from the group’s official store. You’ll receive a unique presale link via email to access tickets early.

15 January – Hamburg, Sporthalle – tickets

17 January – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

18 January – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

20 January – Stockholm, Annexet – tickets

22 January – Helsinki, Helsinki Ice Hall – tickets

24 January – Frederiksberg, KB Hallen – tickets

25 January – Berlin, Columbiahalle – tickets

27 January – Gliwice, Arena Gliwice – tickets

28 January – Budapest, Barba Negra – tickets

30 January – Wien, Gasometer – tickets

31 January – Zagreb, Boćarski dom – tickets

2 February – Roma, Atlantico – tickets

3 February – Bergamo, ChorusLife Arena – tickets

5 February – Zürich, Zurich Exhibition Hall – tickets

6 February – Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier – tickets

8 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1 – tickets

10 February – Lisboa, Sagres Campo Pequeno – tickets

12 February – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre – tickets

13 February – Floirac, Arkéa Arena – tickets

15 February – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal – tickets

17 February – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle – tickets

18 February – Paris, Zenith Paris – La Villette – tickets

20 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets

22 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

23 February – Bruxelles, Ancienne Belgique

25 February – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

26 February – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

28 February – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

2 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

4 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets

5 March – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets