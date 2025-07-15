Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates - how to get tickets.

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates
Alter Bridge have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.
The group will embark on the What Lies Within Tour early next year, alongside special guests Daughtry and Sevendust.
It’ll begin on 15 January in Hamburg, and head to the likes of Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Budapest, Rome, Madrid, Lisbon, Paris, and Amsterdam.
The UK leg of the tour includes arena shows in Newcastle, Manchester, London, and finishes up in Nottingham on 5 March.
It’ll be in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, which is due for release on 9 January. The self-titled LP follows up 2022’s Pawns & Kings, and they’ve unveiled the cover and 12 song tracklist.
Ahead of Alter Bridge tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do Alter Bridge tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 18 July via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- AXS UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Finland
- Ticketmaster Norway
- Eventim Germany
Can I get presale tickets?
Yes, an album presale takes place from 3pm on Tuesday, 15 July. This is available to fans who pre-order the album from the group’s official store. You’ll receive a unique presale link via email to access tickets early.
What are the tour dates?
15 January – Hamburg, Sporthalle – tickets
17 January – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets
18 January – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets
20 January – Stockholm, Annexet – tickets
22 January – Helsinki, Helsinki Ice Hall – tickets
24 January – Frederiksberg, KB Hallen – tickets
25 January – Berlin, Columbiahalle – tickets
27 January – Gliwice, Arena Gliwice – tickets
28 January – Budapest, Barba Negra – tickets
30 January – Wien, Gasometer – tickets
31 January – Zagreb, Boćarski dom – tickets
2 February – Roma, Atlantico – tickets
3 February – Bergamo, ChorusLife Arena – tickets
5 February – Zürich, Zurich Exhibition Hall – tickets
6 February – Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier – tickets
8 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1 – tickets
10 February – Lisboa, Sagres Campo Pequeno – tickets
12 February – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre – tickets
13 February – Floirac, Arkéa Arena – tickets
15 February – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal – tickets
17 February – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle – tickets
18 February – Paris, Zenith Paris – La Villette – tickets
20 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets
22 February – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
23 February – Bruxelles, Ancienne Belgique
25 February – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets
26 February – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
28 February – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
2 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
4 March – London, O2 Arena – tickets
5 March – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets