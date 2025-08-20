All you need to know about Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival presale tickets, prices and more

Alter Bridge’s inaugural festival will head to Cardiff

Tickets for Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival go on sale this week – and this is everything you need to know.

The group recently announced details of the inaugural festival, which will take over Cardiff Castle next summer.

The rock icons will headline the festival on 27 June as part of the Depot Live series at the venue.

“We realised we haven’t played Wales in over seven years,” said frontman Myles Kennedy.

He added: “To make up for lost time, we thought it would be cool to do something extra special. So with that said, we are stoked to announce The Blackbird Festival.

“Not only does this commemorate 20-plus years of being a band, but it’s also a way to show our appreciation for the fans in Wales who’ve patiently waited for our return.”

As well as announcing themselves, they’ve also confirmed that Skindred, Florence Black and Cardinal Black will perform, with more names to be revealed.

The summer event will follow up the European leg of their What Lies Within Tour. The group will headline venues across early 2026 including a full arena run across the UK and Ireland.

Ahead of Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Blackbird Festival tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 22 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a Ticketmaster presale takes place from 9:30am on Thursday, 21 August. This is available to Ticketmaster account holders and you’ll receive a presale link to your inbox.

A Depot Live presale also takes place at the same time and date for those signed up to the mailing list. You can sign up here, and you’ll receive early access for tickets to all of the Depot Live shows next summer.

How much are tickets?

It’s been confirmed that general admission tickets will be priced at £88, which includes fees.

Who’s on the lineup?

The first wave of acts have been confirmed, with more to be announced in the coming months ahead of the festival next summer.