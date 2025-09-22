Search icon

22nd Sep 2025

Alex Warren ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Tickets go on sale this week

Alex Warren ticket prices have been revealed for his UK and European tour dates.

The singer-songwriter recently confirmed he’ll take his ‘Little Orphan Alex Live’ tour to arena venues across April and May.

It’ll begin on 4 April in Düsseldorf and head to the likes of Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Oslo and Copenhagen.

While the UK and Ireland leg will head to London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Belfast and Dublin.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, including breakthrough number one hit “Ordinary”, “Carry You Home”, and “Save You a Seat”.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released, you can find out everything you need to know about Alex Warren ticket prices below.

What are the Alex Warren ticket prices?

The first venue has confirmed ticket prices for Alex Warren’s show, with Glasgow’s OVO Hydro saying that they’ll be priced between £64.95 – £93.30.

While the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam confirmed tickets will be priced from €56.00, and 3Arena in Dublin says tickets will be priced from €67.70.

This should give fans an idea of what to expect when tickets go on sale this week.

When do Alex Warren tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Alex Warren tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 26 September via:

To find out how to get presale tickets head to our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

4 April – Düsseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets

6 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

9 April – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

10 April – Frankfurt, Festhalle – tickets

13 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

15 April – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

16 April – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

18 April – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

20 April – London, The O2 – tickets

23 April – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

24 April – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

26 April – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

27 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

29 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – tickets

30 April – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

2 May – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

6 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

