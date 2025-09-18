Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Alex Warren will tour across Europe in 2026

Alex Warren has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will take his ‘Little Orphan Alex Live’ tour to arena venues across April and May.

It’ll begin on 4 April in Düsseldorf and head to the likes of Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Oslo and Copenhagen.

The UK leg of the tour includes shows in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham.

He’ll finish up the run with two Irish dates scheduled for Belfast and Dublin in May.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, including breakthrough number one hit “Ordinary”.

The LP also features tracks “Carry You Home”, “Save You a Seat”, “Before You Leave Me” and “Bloodline”.

Ahead of Alex Warren tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Alex Warren tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Alex Warren tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 26 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up to an artist presale via the singer’s website here. Just choose your preferred date and sign up via your phone number and email address, and you’ll then be sent a unique code/link to access it.

The presale will begin from 9am local time on Tuesday, 23 September.

For other presales taking place, including local venue presales you can check your preferred listing below for more details.

4 April – Düsseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets

6 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

9 April – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

10 April – Frankfurt, Festhalle – tickets

13 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

15 April – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

16 April – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

18 April – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

20 April – London, The O2 – tickets

23 April – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

24 April – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

26 April – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

27 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

29 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – tickets

30 April – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

2 May – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

6 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets