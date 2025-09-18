Search icon

Music

18th Sep 2025

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour - how to get tickets

Alex Warren will tour across Europe in 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Alex Warren has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will take his ‘Little Orphan Alex Live’ tour to arena venues across April and May.

It’ll begin on 4 April in Düsseldorf and head to the likes of Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Oslo and Copenhagen.

The UK leg of the tour includes shows in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham.

He’ll finish up the run with two Irish dates scheduled for Belfast and Dublin in May.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, including breakthrough number one hit “Ordinary”.

The LP also features tracks “Carry You Home”, “Save You a Seat”, “Before You Leave Me” and “Bloodline”.

Ahead of Alex Warren tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Alex Warren tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Alex Warren tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 26 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up to an artist presale via the singer’s website here. Just choose your preferred date and sign up via your phone number and email address, and you’ll then be sent a unique code/link to access it.

The presale will begin from 9am local time on Tuesday, 23 September.

For other presales taking place, including local venue presales you can check your preferred listing below for more details.

What are the tour dates?

4 April – Düsseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets

6 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

9 April – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

10 April – Frankfurt, Festhalle – tickets

13 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

15 April – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

16 April – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

18 April – Antwerp, AFAS Dome – tickets

20 April – London, The O2 – tickets

23 April – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets

24 April – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

26 April – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

27 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

29 April – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena – tickets

30 April – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

2 May – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

6 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

Affiliate

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

By Jonny Yates

BBC ‘to decide’ on Eurovision involvement amidst mounting pressure on Israel participation

BBC

BBC ‘to decide’ on Eurovision involvement amidst mounting pressure on Israel participation

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

Affiliate

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

By Jonny Yates

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Affiliate

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

News

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

By Harry Warner

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

News

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

By Sammi Minion

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

By Harry Warner

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

By JOE

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

Football

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

By Sammi Minion

Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump celebrates Jimmy Kimmel suspension with brutal comments

charlie kirk

Donald Trump celebrates Jimmy Kimmel suspension with brutal comments

By Harry Warner

Dolly Parton cancels appearance at Dollywood due to health concerns

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton cancels appearance at Dollywood due to health concerns

By JOE

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

By SportsJOE

Jimmy Kimmel taken off air ‘indefinitely’ after Charlie Kirk comments

charlie kirk

Jimmy Kimmel taken off air ‘indefinitely’ after Charlie Kirk comments

By Harry Warner

Load more stories