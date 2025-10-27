5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Tickets go on sale this week
5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices have been confirmed for their UK and European tour dates.
The group recently announced details of the Everyone’s A Star! World Tour, which is stopping off at arenas in 2026.
It’ll be in support of their upcoming sixth studio album of the same name, which is due for release on 14 November.
The LP will mark their first in three years and features singles “Not OK”, “Boyband” and “Telephone Busy”.
The run will begin at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 26 March and head to Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London, and Cardiff.
They’ll then take the tour across Europe, with shows scheduled for the likes of Antwerp, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Stockholm, and Lisbon.
Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.
Ahead of them being released, the first venues have revealed ticket prices for the group’s shows. You can find out everything we know so far below.
What are the 5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices?
The first UK venue has confirmed ticket prices for their tour, with prices ranging between £42.25 – £81.40 for 5 Seconds of Summer’s show.
This is for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, but fans can expect similar prices across the tour, with shows scheduled for Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, and London.
While tickets for their show in Dublin are confirmed to be priced from €51.05, and tickets for their Amsterdam show are priced from €44.80. This should give fans an idea of what to expect across the European run.
When do tickets go on sale?
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 31 October via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- AXS UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster Belgium
- Ticketmaster France
- Ticketmaster Germany
- Ticketmaster Norway
- Ticketmaster Denmark
- Ticketmaster Italy
- Ticketmaster Spain
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
To find out about presales taking place you can check out our guide here.
What are the tour dates?
26 March – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets
27 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
30 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
31 March – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets
2 April – London, The O2 – tickets
4 April – Manchester, Co-Op Live – tickets
5 April – Cardiff, International Arena – tickets
7 April – Antwerp, AFAS Dome (Sportpaleis) – tickets
8 April – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
10 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
13 April – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets
14 April – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets
16 April – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets
18 April – Stockholm, Hovet – tickets
19 April – Copenhagen, Forum Black Box – tickets
21 April – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets
22 April – Lodz, Atlas Arena – tickets
24 April – Budapest, MVM Dome – tickets
25 April – Graz, Stadthalle – tickets
27 April – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets
28 April – Milan, Forum Black Box – tickets
30 April – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre – tickets
1 May – Valencia, Roig Arena – tickets
3 May – Lisbon, MEO Arena – tickets