5 Seconds Of Summer announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

5 Seconds Of Summer announce huge tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

5 Seconds Of Summer have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The band will embark on the Everyone’s A Star! World Tour in support of the album of the same name in 2026.

The run will begin at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 26 March and head to the likes of Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London, and Cardiff.

They’ll then take the tour across Europe, with shows scheduled for the likes of Antwerp, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Stockholm, and Lisbon.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming sixth studio album, Everyone’s a Star!, which is due for release on 14 November.

The LP will mark their first in three years and features singles “Not OK”, “Boyband” and “Telephone Busy”.

As well as Europe, the band will stop off across North America next summer, and Australia and New Zealand in October and November.

Ahead of 5 Seconds Of Summer tour tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do 5 Seconds Of Summer tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans in the UK who pre-order their album from the official store here by 10am GMT on Monday, 27 October will receive access to a presale.

You’ll be sent a presale code and link by 7pm on Monday, 27 October, and the presale will go live from 10am on Tuesday, 28 October.

26 March – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

27 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

30 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

31 March – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

2 April – London, The O2 – tickets

4 April – Manchester, Co-Op Live – tickets

5 April – Cardiff, International Arena – tickets

7 April – Antwerp, AFAS Dome (Sportpaleis)

8 April – Paris, Accor Arena

10 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

13 April – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

14 April – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

16 April – Oslo, Unity Arena

18 April – Stockholm, Hovet

19 April – Copenhagen, Forum Black Box

21 April – Berlin, Uber Arena

22 April – Lodz, Atlas Arena

24 April – Budapest, MVM Dome

25 April – Graz, Stadthalle

27 April – Munich, Olympiahalle

28 April – Milan, Forum Black Box

30 April – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

1 May – Valencia, Roig Arena

3 May – Lisbon, MEO Arena