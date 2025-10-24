Search icon

Music

24th Oct 2025

5 Seconds Of Summer announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

5 Seconds Of Summer announce UK and European tour dates - how to get tickets

5 Seconds Of Summer announce huge tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

5 Seconds Of Summer have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The band will embark on the Everyone’s A Star! World Tour in support of the album of the same name in 2026.

The run will begin at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 26 March and head to the likes of Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, London, and Cardiff.

They’ll then take the tour across Europe, with shows scheduled for the likes of Antwerp, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Stockholm, and Lisbon.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming sixth studio album, Everyone’s a Star!, which is due for release on 14 November.

The LP will mark their first in three years and features singles “Not OK”, “Boyband” and “Telephone Busy”.

As well as Europe, the band will stop off across North America next summer, and Australia and New Zealand in October and November.

Ahead of 5 Seconds Of Summer tour tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do 5 Seconds Of Summer tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans in the UK who pre-order their album from the official store here by 10am GMT on Monday, 27 October will receive access to a presale.

You’ll be sent a presale code and link by 7pm on Monday, 27 October, and the presale will go live from 10am on Tuesday, 28 October.

What are 5 Seconds Of Summer’s tour dates?

26 March – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

27 March – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

30 March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

31 March – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

2 April – London, The O2 – tickets

4 April – Manchester, Co-Op Live – tickets

5 April – Cardiff, International Arena – tickets

7 April – Antwerp, AFAS Dome (Sportpaleis)

8 April – Paris, Accor Arena

10 April – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

13 April – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

14 April – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

16 April – Oslo, Unity Arena

18 April – Stockholm, Hovet

19 April – Copenhagen, Forum Black Box

21 April – Berlin, Uber Arena

22 April – Lodz, Atlas Arena

24 April – Budapest, MVM Dome

25 April – Graz, Stadthalle

27 April – Munich, Olympiahalle

28 April – Milan, Forum Black Box

30 April – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

1 May – Valencia, Roig Arena

3 May – Lisbon, MEO Arena

Topics:

5 Seconds Of Summer,Affiliate,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

Tom Grennan announces UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Tom Grennan announces UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Bon Jovi announce UK stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bon Jovi announce UK stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Westlife announce UK arena shows as part of their 25th anniversary tour

Affiliate

Westlife announce UK arena shows as part of their 25th anniversary tour

By Jonny Yates

Brandi Carlile announces 2026 UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Brandi Carlile announces 2026 UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Conan Gray announces UK and European tour for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Conan Gray announces UK and European tour for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Luke Combs announces extra London and Edinburgh shows on his tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Luke Combs announces extra London and Edinburgh shows on his tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Steve Bannon claims Trump will be elected to a third term in 2028

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon claims Trump will be elected to a third term in 2028

By JOE

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Celebrities

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By JOE

Load more stories