Ross from Friends among cultural icons who predicted the future

Ross from Friends has been named among the unexpected pop culture figures who foresaw today’s tech and digital life decades before it happened.

In 1999, as we were still grappling with the joys of dial-up internet, he joked that by 2030 there will be computers that can carry out the same amount of functions as an actual human brain – something that has been achieved through AI with five years to spare!

The popular sitcom star is one of a few surprising inclusions in a new ‘Visionary Hall of Fame’, which lists the cultural icons who all predicted the way we live today.

A new study, commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of its Can Your Phone Do This? campaign, also listed The Simpsons for its impeccable ability to predict the future, as well as David Bowie, Kate Bush and Bjork!

Top 10 cultural icons who saw the future before the rest of us:

George Orwell – the author of 1984 noted that the world we live in isn’t always black and white, but more about who’s telling the story The Simpsons – From space tourism to autocorrect fails and smartwatches – somehow, the sitcom that has been running for over 35 years has predicted them all David Bowie – Said the internet would “change society beyond all recognition” in the ‘90s – including how we create, connect, and exist Captain Kirk from Star Trek – Talking computers, foldable phones, smartwatches and tablets all beamed into household TVs as early as the ’60s Ridley Scott –foresaw AI and biometric ID in stunning detail in 1982’s Blade Runner Kate Bush – pre-empted the rise of social media in her song ‘Deeper Understanding’ where she sang about someone turning to their computer for companionship Roald Dahl – Created a blueprint for influencer culture in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with characters such as Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teavee Ross from Friends – Yes, really. In 1999, he joked AI would be smarter than us by 2030 – and here we are with 5 years to go! Prince – predicted online dating and virtual relationships in his album, 1999, which was released over 40 years ago, with songs about how intimacy will become automated Bjork – saw the rise of social media in the 1990s and 00s when she predicted that technology wouldn’t just be functional, it would become deeply personal and emotionally expressive

Brits also identified the top five real world innovations they remember seeing in pop culture before they became a reality, with self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, video calling, voice assistants and smart watches among them.

Almost seven in ten (68%) also agree that today’s AI-powered smartphones feel as though you are carrying the future in your pocket.

Just under a quarter (24%) admit to using AI apps or assistants on their phones daily. Asking factual questions (43%), composing messages or emails (22%), photo/video editing (22%) and translating speech or text (23%) are among the most used AI functions Brits turn to as they navigate life.

Fearne Cotton, broadcaster and author, said: “These ten icons didn’t just dream about the future; they made it a reality. It’s incredible to see that the future they envisioned is already here, right at our fingertips. Samsung’s Can Your Phone Do This? campaign highlights just how far technology has come and celebrates the innovation that’s now part of our everyday lives.”