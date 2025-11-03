Search icon

lifestyle

03rd Nov 2025

Ross from Friends among cultural icons who predicted the future

JOE

He has been named alongside Orwell, Bowie and The Simpsons in the ‘Visionary Hall of Fame’

Ross from Friends has been named among the unexpected pop culture figures who foresaw today’s tech and digital life decades before it happened.

In 1999, as we were still grappling with the joys of dial-up internet, he joked that by 2030 there will be computers that can carry out the same amount of functions as an actual human brain – something that has been achieved through AI with five years to spare!

The popular sitcom star is one of a few surprising inclusions in a new ‘Visionary Hall of Fame’, which lists the cultural icons who all predicted the way we live today.

A new study, commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of its Can Your Phone Do This? campaign, also listed The Simpsons for its impeccable ability to predict the future, as well as David Bowie, Kate Bush and Bjork!

Top 10 cultural icons who saw the future before the rest of us:

  1. George Orwell – the author of 1984 noted that the world we live in isn’t always black and white, but more about who’s telling the story
  2. The Simpsons – From space tourism to autocorrect fails and smartwatches – somehow, the sitcom that has been running for over 35 years has predicted them all
  3. David Bowie – Said the internet would “change society beyond all recognition” in the ‘90s – including how we create, connect, and exist
  4. Captain Kirk from Star Trek – Talking computers, foldable phones, smartwatches and tablets all beamed into household TVs as early as the ’60s
  5. Ridley Scott –foresaw AI and biometric ID in stunning detail in 1982’s Blade Runner
  6. Kate Bush – pre-empted the rise of social media in her song ‘Deeper Understanding’ where she sang about someone turning to their computer for companionship
  7. Roald Dahl – Created a blueprint for influencer culture in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with characters such as Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teavee
  8. Ross from Friends – Yes, really. In 1999, he joked AI would be smarter than us by 2030 – and here we are with 5 years to go!
  9. Prince – predicted online dating and virtual relationships in his album, 1999, which was released over 40 years ago, with songs about how intimacy will become automated
  10. Bjork – saw the rise of social media in the 1990s and 00s when she predicted that technology wouldn’t just be functional, it would become deeply personal and emotionally expressive

Brits also identified the top five real world innovations they remember seeing in pop culture before they became a reality, with self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, video calling, voice assistants and smart watches among them.

Almost seven in ten (68%) also agree that today’s AI-powered smartphones feel as though you are carrying the future in your pocket.

Just under a quarter (24%) admit to using AI apps or assistants on their phones daily. Asking factual questions (43%), composing messages or emails (22%), photo/video editing (22%) and translating speech or text (23%) are among the most used AI functions Brits turn to as they navigate life.

Fearne Cotton has gone back to her chart show roots to reveal the Visionary Hall of Fame in a brand new countdown video.

Fearne Cotton, broadcaster and author, said: “These ten icons didn’t just dream about the future; they made it a reality. It’s incredible to see that the future they envisioned is already here, right at our fingertips. Samsung’s Can Your Phone Do This? campaign highlights just how far technology has come and celebrates the innovation that’s now part of our everyday lives.”

Topics:

David Bowie,Friends,Ross Geller,simpsons

RELATED ARTICLES

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

Court

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

By Ava Keady

Man splits £16m lottery win with his best mate after 28-year agreement if either won

Friends

Man splits £16m lottery win with his best mate after 28-year agreement if either won

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Hilarious airport stunt highlights pitfalls of travelling without insurance

airport

Hilarious airport stunt highlights pitfalls of travelling without insurance

By JOE

Europe’s cheapest beach destination with £1.60 pints can be reached for under £33

Europe’s cheapest beach destination with £1.60 pints can be reached for under £33

By JOE

People are just realising that airport duty-free is mostly a scam 

airport

People are just realising that airport duty-free is mostly a scam 

By JOE

Aldi launch Only Fans for fans and the comments are unreal

Aldi

Aldi launch Only Fans for fans and the comments are unreal

By JOE

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

dancing on ice

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

By JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

Football

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

By Sammi Minion

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories