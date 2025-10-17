Search icon

Hilarious airport stunt highlights pitfalls of travelling without insurance

JOE

You don’t want to end up like these guys!

Travellers passing through Stansted airport were stopped in their tracks by a woman limping out of arrivals in a full body cast and ski gear to highlight the pitfalls of going away without insurance. 

The stunt, which was posted on TikTok to the classic tune of Jet2 music, also saw one person construct a makeshift bed out of luggage after missing his flight, while others were spotted looking sheepish at the lost luggage desk wearing a mismatched outfit and a pair of flippers.

@charliegeorge3 Airport naps hit different🤣#british #foryou #funny #flights ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

The striking ‘What Happened on Holiday’ stunt was designed by Compare the Market to remind Brits of the dangers of chancing it without travel insurance.

Nearly half (46 per cent) of Brits say they have travelled without taking out any form of travel insurance for trips abroad, according to a new study released today. This puts the average traveller at risk of facing significant costs for medical emergencies, flight cancellations, or lost belongings – costs that could otherwise be covered for as little as £2.61*, cheaper than your morning coffee. 

With over a quarter (29 per cent) of Brits having claimed on travel insurance, for an average of over £4,500, the majority of Brits are potentially leaving themselves exposed to significant costs if travelling overseas without insurance. 

In fact, these figures suggest that the nation’s uninsured travellers are collectively exposed to potential emergency costs that, in the worst-case scenarios, could run even higher if these travellers required overseas medical treatment or emergency repatriation. 

Emily Barnett, travel insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “Taking out travel insurance should be as instinctive as booking your flights, giving you protection against unforeseen circumstances, for example should you need to cancel before you depart. 

“With the busy winter travel season upon us, whether it’s skiing in the Alps or a visit to the Christmas markets, it’s never been more important to make sure you have suitable cover in place before you set off. 

“We’re urging Brits to protect their trips early to give themselves peace of mind, so they can focus on making memories instead of mishaps.”

