Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

A woman has taken to social media to express her “dread” about starting a new job because of her unfortunate email address.

Samantha Hart, who goes by the username @thesam_show on TikTok, described how her name has drawn embarrassing attention as she’s grown older and started operating in professional workplaces.

Samantha begins the clip by saying that she is moving to another job soon and something that fills her with “dread” is her email address.

We all know that a lot of companies use the first initial and last name for their email addresses so, for example, if your name is John Johnson and you work at Apple, your email address would likely be [email protected].

Unfortunately for Samantha, in her case her first initial and last name spells out ‘shart’.

The TikToker revealed that in her two previous jobs, HR had to give her a different email structure due to this awkward situation.

“To which I say, yeah, I don’t want an email that says shart. Fix it. Give me something else.”

She’s unsure whether to take the first step and talk to her new bosses about the awkward situation, or wait for them to bring it up.

“Do I just reach out off the back and say look – you’re not gonna want my email to be this?

“Or should I let them come to me? Should I let them initiate the conversation?”

@thesam_show sorry if i talk about this problem too much but it is HAPPENING AGAIN!! ♬ original sound – Sam Hart

Others who have found themselves in similar situations expressed their solidarity with her.

One user, whose username is Chris.Littmann, wrote: “Clittmann has entered the chat. Have been dealing with this since college.”

Another commented: “My name is Sue Hartlove so my work emails are always ‘shartlove’.”

“RKelley has entered the chat,” wrote another, referring to the disgraced RnB singer who was convicted of child sex abuse in 2022.

A fourth, whose screen name is Samantha Wallo wrote: “As Swallo I feel your pain.”

Samantha Hart has not issued another update to her 70k followers, so we’re going to assume that she is no longer dealing with anxiety from the unfortunate issue.