28th Sep 2025

Therapist explains hidden benefits of ‘hands-free masturbation’ technique

Nina McLaughlin

Syntribation is the latest sex craze

A sex therapist has explained why treating yourself to a little me-time doesn’t always have to be hands-on.

In fact, it may even be a little better when hands-free!

You may – understandably – be wondering how on earth one goes about self-pleasure without using your hands, but there is a way.

For those with a vulva, you can do a thing called syntribation, which can stimulate pleasure by just using your legs.

How it works is by squeezing your thighs together, and contracting your pelvic floor muscles, which stimulates blood flow to the area.

By bringing your legs together you stimulate your vulva and clitoris, which can lead to an orgasm.

Sex therapist Kimberly Thomas explained to Women’s Health that the ‘hands-free’ trend is one that has more benefits than regular masturbation.

“Syntribation is also a safe way to explore your own sexuality, build familiarity and comfort with your sexual self, and gain sexual confidence,” she explained.

Thomas added that the method is great for those with disabilities as it offers an alternative way to self-pleasure.

Plus, it’s a very subtle way to treat yourself – there’s no annoying buzz of a vibrator going on!

However, she did warn that just because it’s a more subtle way to explore your sexuality, this does not mean you can do it anytime and anyplace.

“Please keep in mind that people around you are not consenting to being around you as you masturbate, so opt for more independent settings.”

